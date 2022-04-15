ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Payments Provider TerraPay to Expand Into US, LatAm

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Digital payments infrastructure provider TerraPay has received approval to operate a money service business in the U.S, the Dutch company said in a news release Thursday (April 14). According to the release, TerraPay secured a money services business (MSB) license in Florida, which lets it mobilize remittances from the...

Community Policy