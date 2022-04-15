ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MDH report highlights poor access to paid maternity leave for Minnesota moms

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST PAUL, Minn — A new report provided by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found that access to paid maternity leave for new moms in Minnesota remains poor, as the state continues to grapple with having one of the highest childcare costs in the nation. The study...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 12 More Deaths, 1,061 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As more and more employees return to the office in Minnesota, the state’s latest COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop to levels not seen since last summer. On Tuesday, the health department updated COVID-19 data, showing 1,061 more virus cases and 12 additional deaths. The update includes figures from over the weekend. There have been over 1.4 million total positive reported cases and 12,340 deaths since the pandemic began. Like the latest positivity rate (2.9%), the hospitalization rate is at the lowest level seen since last July. Both health indicators are seven-day rolling averages as of March 14. At the beginning of the week, there were 31 patients with the virus requiring intensive care unit beds. An additional 219 patients with COVID-19 need non-ICU beds. In December, there were over 300 patients needing ICU beds, with several times that needing non-ICU beds. As for vaccines, nearly 75% of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose and over 9.4 million total doses have been administered.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Bill supports rural Minnesota maternity services

(ABC 6 News) - More mothers are dying due to complications from childbirth and pregnancy in the United States each year. A bill by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith from Minnesota was just signed into law and hopes to address that problem. It's called the Moms Act and will direct a...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KAAL-TV

Breaking down the Minnesota DFL, GOP paid family leave proposals

(ABC 6 News) - Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Walz laid out his plan for paid family medical benefits for working Minnesotans that would require companies give paid time off to employees, whereas a Republican proposed plan unveiled on Tuesday would give businesses a choice on offering paid time off for workers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

GOP paid family leave plan, Darian Leddy Reports

QOTD (Results) KEYC News Now This Morning Full Forecast 3-23-2022. Joshua Eckl with the latest on the return of winter. St. Mary’s eyes title in second-consecutive state tourney appearance. Updated: 15 hours ago. After a second-round exit to Hancock last year, the squad looks to its experience to win...
COURTLAND, MN
Warren Times Observer

Bill that would require paid sick leave proposed

Legislation to require paid sick leave has been introduced in the state House of Representatives. Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, D-Delaware, has introduced the Healthy Families Healthy Workplaces Act (House Bill 2439). Included in the bill is a requirement that every employer in the state provide paid sick leave to employees for at least the following purposes:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Paid Leave#Infant Mortality#Newborn Babies#Paid Time Off#Minnesotans#Md
AM 1390 KRFO

DFL: Headway Being Made on Paid Family Leave

ST. PAUL -- A key Democrat at the Minnesota Legislature says they've at least "made some headway" on paid family leave after Republicans proposed that employers be allowed to buy insurance as a benefit for their employees -- but the gulf between the two parties remains wide. Republicans oppose Democrats'...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
KARE 11

MSP: Masks no longer mandated in airport

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport issued a statement Monday night saying masks will no longer be mandated after the TSA rescinded its own enforcement directives. The announcement followed news that broke early Monday that a federal judge in Florida struck down the existing mandate that had previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KARE 11

Minnesota job participation on the rise for the sixth month in a row

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — People have been getting back into the swing of things, or at least that's what it looks like based off job participation numbers in Minnesota. In the month of March alone the state has exceeded the nation overall when it comes to job growth. The overall March unemployment rate also dropped to 2.5%, with a gain of 11,500 jobs in just one month. That tied the lowest recorded level in February of 1999.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

WalletHub: Minnesota is 7th greenest state in America

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is known for its abundance of natural beauty and outdoor opportunities, and both residents and visitors value the resources that make the state special. It should come as no surprise then, that Minnesota ranks high on the list of Green States, according to a recent report...
MINNESOTA STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates make French Island campaign stops to talk unions, PFAS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A Wisconsin Democrat running for U.S. Senate stopped by French Island to criticize another Democratic candidate. Tom Nelson spoke outside the future Amazon delivery station to condemn Sarah Godlewski’s use of a polling firm that Nelson says assisted Amazon in efforts to stop employees from unionizing. Nelson says Godlewski spent more than $126,000 with Global...
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

On Tax Day, longtime Minneapolis CPA reviews how taxes have changed

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Herbert Schechter knows a thing or two about taxes. He started preparing people's tax returns in 1957 while in college at the University of Minnesota. Schechter said because the Minnesota Board of Accountancy gave him credit for the work he did in college, he became a certified public accountant (CPA) in 1960 at the age of 22.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy