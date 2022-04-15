ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms move out making way for sunny and dry Good Friday

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The storms are moving out, making way for a pleasant Good Friday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says it'll be dry for Good Friday and Passover and cool for Easter Sunday. There is a chance of rain Saturday afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny, mild and breezy at times, with a high of 65 degrees.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered showers fade as skies slowly clear out. Low of 48

GOOD FRIDAY/PASSOVER: Mostly sunny, mild and dry with breezy winds at times. High of 65.

SECOND NIGHT OF PASSOVER/SATURDAY: Partly sunny at first, then mostly cloudy by midday. Rain chances increasing for afternoon hours. Scattered showers are expected. High of 60.

EASTER SUNDAY: Cooler, drier and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 54.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High of 55.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers through much of the day. High of 56.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

