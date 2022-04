ARLINGTON -- Rangers manager Chris Woodward knew the team would need starter Taylor Hearn to go deep into Saturday night’s game to avoid any further bullpen fatigue. After a full-on bullpen game Friday after Spencer Howard had to go on the injured list, the pitching staff was already limited. So it came almost without shock that going to the bullpen in the fourth inning would eventually lead to the Rangers’ 7-2 loss against the Angels at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO