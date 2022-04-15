N-O-W School District continues nursing contact with Scenic Bluffs

Whether you can know how many COVID-19 cases among students and employees are reported in your school district now depends on whether the administration wants to share that information with you. The Georgia Department of Public Health no longer requires school districts to report their aggregate COVID-19 data each week....
ONEIDA — Two new members joined the ROWVA School Board Monday night, filling the final two seats left by board members who resigned in February and March.
Emily Bean and Heather Godsil took their seats on the board Monday after being sworn in by vice president Scott Lake. The two join Amber Fleming...
Comments / 0