ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Ruidoso Albertsons provides fire victims with food, hope

By Tawny Davis
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWhL1_0f9pGcSL00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Albertsons in Ruidoso is giving back to the community that’s been devastated by the McBride fire, as employees wanted do something for the community, especially those who have nowhere to go.

The store’s director, Harley Estes says there was no hesitation when it came to this idea which prompted the stores headquarters to allow the go ahead for the barbeque.

Estes says that people are worrying enough right about whether or not they will be able to return home and just wants to help even in the smallest of ways.

“We have a national relief program that’s from our parent company in Boise and they’ve given us the freedom to expense anything we want to do what we want to help the community we know there’s a lot of families not getting any food, so we wanted to give them a warm meal.”

That sentiment rings true for two sisters, Marsha Parr and Carla Way, who have lost so much because of the fire; now grateful that Albertsons could give them a warm meal to eat after sleeping in their car for three days.

Both continue to hope that they can return to their home soon, knowing the support and strength of the community will carry them and their neighbors through…

“You know I don’t live here but all the food and their feeding people and stuff like that.” said Way

“And I just want to speak for the people that lost their homes because it’s very devastating,” said Parr “we have lost two lives here don’t know the details they haven’t really said you know it’s very sad for a small town it will scar us for a while you know but it’s a good community like I said and we’ll be able to live again.”

RELATED STORY: McBride Fire at 5700+ acres; Crews battle blaze on multiple fronts

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Fire crews in Ruidoso get fires under control

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  After working days on end both the McBride and Nogal fires are now halfway contained thanks to the determination of the fire incident command and all the local fire fighters in Ruidoso. The McBride fire is now 56 percent contained and the Nogal fire is 52 percent contained. The incident […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KTSM

‘I lost my mom’s ashes’ McBride fire claims more than homes

Ruidoso NM (KTSM) – On Tuesday April 12, coworkers and roommates Sidney Benson and Nathan Grumbles got sent home from work due to strong winds in Ruidoso. Shortly after they arrived, the two smelled smoke, and within minuets had to evacuate their home as the McBride fire started. “You could the roar in the background […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KTSM

Single-vehicle crash in East El Paso sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in East El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lee Trevino and Bywood Drive. No more information is available by officials at this […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Ruidoso, NM
KBTX.com

Burleson County residents provide aid for fire victims

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Many Carbon, Texas ranchers are working to rebuild part, or all of their farms after wildfires consumed east Texas starting March 17. Burleson County rancher Jeff Baldwin said along with farms, many also lost their cattle and necessities like tractors and hay. Now Baldwin and other...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Just Blaze
WEAR

Despite her young age, an Angel provides care for trafficking victims

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naomi Parker's desire to help others belies her young age. Her maturity made her a perfect fit when she stepped up to help The Secret Place. "A heart for people." That is how everyone describes 14-year-old Naomi Parker. "I feel like I've always been volunteering," Parker said....
PENSACOLA, FL
WMUR.com

Identity of Seabrook fire victim released

SEABROOK, N.H. — Investigators have released the identity of a woman killed Thursday in a fire in Seabrook. Officials said Lynette Maryea, 42, died of smoke inhalation. Her body was found after firefighters were called to 115 Centennial St. at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The manner of Maryea's death...
SEABROOK, NH
FOX Carolina

Burn victims reported in Easley fire

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire where people suffered burn injuries Thursday morning. Easley Fire Department and Crosswell Fire Department are responding to a structure fire on Crest Drive. Witnesses on scene said a fuel tank exploded, injuring two people. Firefighters confirmed burn patients...
EASLEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juarez#Ruidoso Albertsons
Lonestar 99.5

Wahlburgers To Open In Ruidoso This Summer

If you needed another reason to head to the mountains of Ruidoso this Summer, the folks at Inn of the Mountain Gods are bringing in a huge amount of new food choices, and one of those choices is a hit chain restaurant serving up delicious burgers. I love traveling to...
LUBBOCK, TX
El Paso News

NM SNAP card ok’d for purchasing eligible online food at Albertsons

SANTA FE, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be able to use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to purchase eligible foods at Albertsons online starting March 24, 2022. The announcement was made Wednesday by officials with the New Mexico...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KTSM

Big Country fires continue to burn Easter Sunday night

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires burned across the Big Country on Easter Sunday. The latest confirmed burned on the north side of Lake Stamford in Haskell County. The fire near Lake Stamford began early in the day. The size and containment status of the fire was unclear, but Haskell Volunteer Fire Department confirmed […]
HASKELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

New Mexico State guard Mario McKinney Jr. commits to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the departure of two of UTEP’s top guards from last season’s squad, Miners’ head coach Joe Golding is searching for who will be handling the rock for the team next season and he might have nailed down one. New Mexico State guard Mario McKinney Jr. announced his commitment to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM issues air quality tips as multiple wildfires blaze

EL PASO, Texas – The multiple wildfires burning at this time in different parts of New Mexico, have forced evacuations and created smoke-induced air quality concerns.  That is why the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) urge the public to consider current air quality safety and preparation this week. The current weather conditions have pushed […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy