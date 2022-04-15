UTEP to Increase Diversity in Public Health and Data Science Workforce

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Public health informatics is an in-demand health and data science field and that is why The University of Texas at El Paso will prepare students for careers in public health informatics as part of a nine-institution collaboration.

This partnership is supported by a nearly $10 million cooperative agreement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

According to Amy Wagler, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematical sciences and director of UTEP’s Data Analytics Lab, one of the main challenges the field of health informatics faces is the under-representation of groups such as Hispanics, African Americans and Native Americans in both its workforce and in the patient, data used for research.

The goal is to provide training, educational services and career development resources to about 1,900 students and professionals over a four-year period. Faculty members will coordinate curriculum development and introduce students to important concepts through camps and internships. UTEP will host camps each summer beginning in 2023 through 2025.

UTEP students interested in applying for public health informatics training opportunities can visit https://www.uth.edu/get-phit/index.htm#bootcamp

