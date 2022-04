An Inverness woman already serving more than three decades behind bars was sentenced to life in prison for bringing almost an ounce of methamphetamine into the county jail. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard sentenced 44-year-old Devona Denise Ruiz on Monday, March 21, to life for trafficking in between 14 and 28 grams of meth.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO