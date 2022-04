Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Kinney; Maverick; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEST OF A LINE FROM ROCKSPRINGS TO PEARSALL TODAY AND TUESDAY .Winds remain strong behind a dry-line that pushed into parts of the Hill Country and Rio Grande Plains this afternoon. A cold front will arrive early Tuesday morning and also bring critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. Expect winds of 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 40 mph and afternoon humidity minimums between 10 and 20 percent. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER COUNTIES ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM ROCKSPRINGS TO PEARSALL FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER COUNTIES ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM ROCKSPRINGS TO PEARSALL * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.

DIMMIT COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO