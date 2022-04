The School Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the headquarters of METCO, Inc., in Roxbury’s revitalized Nubian Square. “We are looking forward to meeting with and talking to the families in the METCO program face to face in their community,” said committee Chair Sarah Scoville. “After many, many of their hours spent traveling to us, it is now our turn to travel to them.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO