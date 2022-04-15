ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Soundview: School Safety Agent Stabbed after Stopping DV Incident at P.S. 69

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 57-year-old male school safety agent (SSA) was brought to Jacobi hospital after being stabbed Thursday morning, April 14, at P.S. 69 in the Soundview section of the Bronx when he intervened to protect...

www.norwoodnews.org

Comments / 0

