Track Summary for Thursday, April 14th
The Riverside girls earned their second meet title of the season with a win at Shenandoah on Thursday. The Lady Dawgs won eight events and scored 128 points. Top performers for coach Jared Hoffman’s squad are listed below along with the full results from the Fillie Relays:
Riverside Leaders
1st Place
Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100
Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100M Hurdles
Izzy Bluml, 200
Izzy Bluml, 400
Carly Henderson, 800
Carly Henderson, 1500
4X800 (Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Elly Henderson)
Sprint Medley (Elle Murray, Emma Gordon, Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml)
2nd Place
Elly Henderson, 400
Elly Henderson, 800
4X400 (Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Carly Henderson)
3rd Place
Elle Murray, 200
Macy Woods, Long Jump
4th Place
Jayden Carrigan, 3000
Ayla Richardson, 400M Hurdles
___________________________________________________
Griswold and AHSTW were among the area girls squad at Tri-Center’s meet on Thursday. The Tigers scored 13 points to place 9th and AHSTW was 11th with 7 points. Treynor won the team championship by a 122.5-112 margin over Underwood.
Full Results: TC Girls Invitational
Griswold Leaders
1st Place
Paige Luft, Discus
5th Place
Dakota Reynolds, 800
6th Place
Shuttle Hurdle (Reese Laverty, Emma Mundorf, Whitney Pennock, Addison Adams)
AHSTW Leaders
5th Place
Rylie Knop, 3000
Abbie Willett, Discus
Graycen Partlow, Long Jump
6th Place
4X200 (Delaney Goshorn, Graycen Partlow, Maegan Akers, Rylie Knop)
_________________________________________________
19 teams were in the field for Underwood’s boys meet. The Eagles defended their home track, outscoring CAM 130-74. Other local squads included Riverside (8th), Exira-EHK (11th), Audubon (13th), Griswold (18th), and AHSTW (19th).
Full Results: Underwood Boys Eagle Relays
CAM Leaders
1st Place
Lane Spieker, 200
Lane Spieker, Long Jump
Jack Follmann, 400 Lows
2nd Place
Lane Spieker, 100
Jack Follmann, 110 Highs
Cale Maas, 400 Lows
3rd Place
Cade Ticknor, Discus
4th Place
4X100 (Gabe Rouse, Austin Williams, Talon Anderson, Lane Spieker)
5th Place
Ryan Bower, 800
Shuttle Hurdle (Jack Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Gavin Clayton, Cale Maas)
Riverside Leaders
1st Place
Sprint Medley (Liam Fagan, Jace Rose, Ayden Salais, Mikey Casson)**
**New school record time of 1:39.02
2nd Place
4X200 (Liam Fagan, Jace Rose, Ayden Salais, Mikey Casson)
3rd Place
4X100 (Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais, Rhett Bentley, Mikey Casson)
4X400 (Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais, Mason McCready, Mikey Casson)
5th Place
4X800 (JJ Wilson, Aiden Bell, Mason McCready, Kellen Oliver)
6th Place
JJ Wilson, 400
Exira-EHK Leaders
3rd Place
Derrek Kommes, High Jump
4th Place
Cash Emgarten, 200
5th Place
Tyler Kingery, High Jump
7th Place
Cash Emgarten, 100
Tyler Kingery, Long Jump
8th Place
Tyler Kingery, 200
Audubon Leaders
2nd Place
Shuttle Hurdle (Logan Schmidt, Brandon Jensen, Carter Andreasen, Gavin Smith)
5th Place
4X100 (Gavin Smith, Brandon Jensen, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen)
4X200 (Gavin Smith, Brandon Jensen, Zeke Konkler, Carter Andreasen)
8th Place
Gavin Smith, Long Jump
Griswold Leaders
5th Place
Peyton Cook, 110 Highs
Cale Swain, Long Jump
8th Place
Cale Swain, 100
AHSTW Leaders
6th Place
Distance Medley
________________________________________
Glenwood won their home girls meet. Teams from the immediate coverage area at the competition were Harlan (2nd), Atlantic (7th), Audubon (8th), and CAM (10th).
Full Results: Glenwood Girls Ram Relays
Harlan Leaders
1st Place
Kaia Bieker, 800
2nd Place
Shuttle Hurdle (Ally Curren, Jaci Broeckelman, Molly Swensen, Jaylee Schmitz)
Sprint Medley (Kami Stork, Lilly Metzger, Ella Plagman, Kaia Bieker)
3rd Place
Jaylee Schmitz, 100M Hurdles
Lindsey Sonderman, 3000
Lauren McLaughlin, High Jump
4X200 (Kami Stork, Taylor Bieker, Lauren McLaughlin, Dani Smith)
4X400 (Ella Plagman, Abby Broeckelman, Lauren McLaughlin, Kaia Bieker)
4X800 (Ellie Gross, Taylor Bieker, Jenna Gessert, Brylee Schechinger)
Distance Medley (Ella Plagman, Abby Broeckelman, Samantha Ineson, Lindsey Sonderman)
4th Place
Dani Smith, 100
Lindsey Sonderman, 1500
Lauren McLaughlin, Long Jump
4X400 (Taylor Bieker, Samantha Ineson, Brylee Schechinger, Jenna Gessert)
Atlantic Leaders
1st Place
Chloe Mullenix, 400M Hurdles
4X400 (Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush)
2nd Place
Ava Rush, 800
4th Place
Morgon Botos, High Jump
Sprint Medley (Madison Huddleson, Nicole Middents, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush)
5th Place
Claire Pellett, 800
Morgon Botos, 400M Hurdles
4X800 (Addie DeArment, Hailey Huffman, Claire Pellett, Mariah Huffman)
6th Place
Abbi Richter, Discus
7th Place
Morgan Botos, 400
4X100 (Madison Huddleson, Callee Pellett, Avery Knuth, Morgan Botos)
Audubon Leaders
3rd Place
Shuttle Hurdle (Madison Steckler, Madison Burr, Michelle Brooks, Makayla Schmidt)
4th Place
Hannah Thygesen, 400
Stefi Beisswenger, 3000
Distance Medley (Makayla Schmidt, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Stefi Beisswenger)
5th Place
Stefi Beisswenger, 1500
Sprint Medley
6th Place
4X400 (Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen)
7th Place
4X200 (Makayla Schmidt, Jordan Porsch, Addie Hocker, Payton Gust)
CAM Leaders
2nd Place
Mallory Behnken, Discus
3rd Place
Mallory Behnken, Shot Put
Click HERE for full team scoring and additional results
___________________________________________
The Glenwood boys were winners in Council Bluffs. Local squads Harlan and Atlantic also competed in the ten team field. The Cyclones placed 4th and the Trojans were 6th.
Full Results: CBCSD Boys Track Meet
Meet Recap: Glenwood wins CBCSD Relays
Harlan Leaders
1st Place
Sprint Medley (Will Neuharth, Connor Frame, Aidan Hall, Jacob Birch)
4X200 (Lukas Francis, Will Neuharth, Connor Frame, Aidan Hall)
2nd Place
4X100 (Lukas Francis, Will Neuharth, Connor Frame, Aidan Hall)
3rd Place
Gunner Schmitz, Discus
Lukas Francis, 200
4th Place
Connor Frame, Long Jump
Gunner Schmitz, Shot Put
5th Place
Brenden Eggerss, Long Jump
4X800 (Tyler Shelton, Joseph Bragg, Caden Bruck, Shane Noeth)
Lukas Francis, 100
Jozef Reisz, 400
Tyler Shelton, 800
Atlantic Leaders
2nd Place
4X800 (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Zane Berg, Bennett Whetstone)
3rd Place
Drew Engler, 3200
Distance Medley (Jaice Larson, Tyson O’Brien, Carter Pellett, Alex Sonntag)
4th Place
Shuttle Hurdle (Jackson McLaren, Colton Rasmussen, Alex Keiser, Dayton Templeton)
Jackon McLaren, 110 Highs
Colton Rasmussen, 400 Lows
5th Place
Colton Rasmussen, High Jump
Drew Engler, 1600
Comments / 0