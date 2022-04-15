Track Summary for Thursday, April 14th

The Riverside girls earned their second meet title of the season with a win at Shenandoah on Thursday. The Lady Dawgs won eight events and scored 128 points. Top performers for coach Jared Hoffman’s squad are listed below along with the full results from the Fillie Relays:

Riverside Leaders

1st Place

Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100

Veronica Andrusyshyn, 100M Hurdles

Izzy Bluml, 200

Izzy Bluml, 400

Carly Henderson, 800

Carly Henderson, 1500

4X800 (Carly Henderson, Macy Woods, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Elly Henderson)

Sprint Medley (Elle Murray, Emma Gordon, Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml)

2nd Place

Elly Henderson, 400

Elly Henderson, 800

4X400 (Macy Woods, Elly Henderson, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Carly Henderson)

3rd Place

Elle Murray, 200

Macy Woods, Long Jump

4th Place

Jayden Carrigan, 3000

Ayla Richardson, 400M Hurdles

Griswold and AHSTW were among the area girls squad at Tri-Center’s meet on Thursday. The Tigers scored 13 points to place 9th and AHSTW was 11th with 7 points. Treynor won the team championship by a 122.5-112 margin over Underwood.

Full Results: TC Girls Invitational

Griswold Leaders

1st Place

Paige Luft, Discus

5th Place

Dakota Reynolds, 800

6th Place

Shuttle Hurdle (Reese Laverty, Emma Mundorf, Whitney Pennock, Addison Adams)

AHSTW Leaders

5th Place

Rylie Knop, 3000

Abbie Willett, Discus

Graycen Partlow, Long Jump

6th Place

4X200 (Delaney Goshorn, Graycen Partlow, Maegan Akers, Rylie Knop)

19 teams were in the field for Underwood’s boys meet. The Eagles defended their home track, outscoring CAM 130-74. Other local squads included Riverside (8th), Exira-EHK (11th), Audubon (13th), Griswold (18th), and AHSTW (19th).

Full Results: Underwood Boys Eagle Relays

CAM Leaders

1st Place

Lane Spieker, 200

Lane Spieker, Long Jump

Jack Follmann, 400 Lows

2nd Place

Lane Spieker, 100

Jack Follmann, 110 Highs

Cale Maas, 400 Lows

3rd Place

Cade Ticknor, Discus

4th Place

4X100 (Gabe Rouse, Austin Williams, Talon Anderson, Lane Spieker)

5th Place

Ryan Bower, 800

Shuttle Hurdle (Jack Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Gavin Clayton, Cale Maas)

Riverside Leaders

1st Place

Sprint Medley (Liam Fagan, Jace Rose, Ayden Salais, Mikey Casson)**

**New school record time of 1:39.02

2nd Place

4X200 (Liam Fagan, Jace Rose, Ayden Salais, Mikey Casson)

3rd Place

4X100 (Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais, Rhett Bentley, Mikey Casson)

4X400 (Liam Fagan, Ayden Salais, Mason McCready, Mikey Casson)

5th Place

4X800 (JJ Wilson, Aiden Bell, Mason McCready, Kellen Oliver)

6th Place

JJ Wilson, 400

Exira-EHK Leaders

3rd Place

Derrek Kommes, High Jump

4th Place

Cash Emgarten, 200

5th Place

Tyler Kingery, High Jump

7th Place

Cash Emgarten, 100

Tyler Kingery, Long Jump

8th Place

Tyler Kingery, 200

Audubon Leaders

2nd Place

Shuttle Hurdle (Logan Schmidt, Brandon Jensen, Carter Andreasen, Gavin Smith)

5th Place

4X100 (Gavin Smith, Brandon Jensen, Logan Schmidt, Carter Andreasen)

4X200 (Gavin Smith, Brandon Jensen, Zeke Konkler, Carter Andreasen)

8th Place

Gavin Smith, Long Jump

Griswold Leaders

5th Place

Peyton Cook, 110 Highs

Cale Swain, Long Jump

8th Place

Cale Swain, 100

AHSTW Leaders

6th Place

Distance Medley

Glenwood won their home girls meet. Teams from the immediate coverage area at the competition were Harlan (2nd), Atlantic (7th), Audubon (8th), and CAM (10th).

Full Results: Glenwood Girls Ram Relays

Harlan Leaders

1st Place

Kaia Bieker, 800

2nd Place

Shuttle Hurdle (Ally Curren, Jaci Broeckelman, Molly Swensen, Jaylee Schmitz)

Sprint Medley (Kami Stork, Lilly Metzger, Ella Plagman, Kaia Bieker)

3rd Place

Jaylee Schmitz, 100M Hurdles

Lindsey Sonderman, 3000

Lauren McLaughlin, High Jump

4X200 (Kami Stork, Taylor Bieker, Lauren McLaughlin, Dani Smith)

4X400 (Ella Plagman, Abby Broeckelman, Lauren McLaughlin, Kaia Bieker)

4X800 (Ellie Gross, Taylor Bieker, Jenna Gessert, Brylee Schechinger)

Distance Medley (Ella Plagman, Abby Broeckelman, Samantha Ineson, Lindsey Sonderman)

4th Place

Dani Smith, 100

Lindsey Sonderman, 1500

Lauren McLaughlin, Long Jump

4X400 (Taylor Bieker, Samantha Ineson, Brylee Schechinger, Jenna Gessert)

Atlantic Leaders

1st Place

Chloe Mullenix, 400M Hurdles

4X400 (Nicole Middents, Mariah Huffman, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush)

2nd Place

Ava Rush, 800

4th Place

Morgon Botos, High Jump

Sprint Medley (Madison Huddleson, Nicole Middents, Chloe Mullenix, Ava Rush)

5th Place

Claire Pellett, 800

Morgon Botos, 400M Hurdles

4X800 (Addie DeArment, Hailey Huffman, Claire Pellett, Mariah Huffman)

6th Place

Abbi Richter, Discus

7th Place

Morgan Botos, 400

4X100 (Madison Huddleson, Callee Pellett, Avery Knuth, Morgan Botos)

Audubon Leaders

3rd Place

Shuttle Hurdle (Madison Steckler, Madison Burr, Michelle Brooks, Makayla Schmidt)

4th Place

Hannah Thygesen, 400

Stefi Beisswenger, 3000

Distance Medley (Makayla Schmidt, Abigail Zaiger, Mattie Nielsen, Stefi Beisswenger)

5th Place

Stefi Beisswenger, 1500

Sprint Medley

6th Place

4X400 (Madison Steckler, Mattie Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger, Hannah Thygesen)

7th Place

4X200 (Makayla Schmidt, Jordan Porsch, Addie Hocker, Payton Gust)

CAM Leaders

2nd Place

Mallory Behnken, Discus

3rd Place

Mallory Behnken, Shot Put

The Glenwood boys were winners in Council Bluffs. Local squads Harlan and Atlantic also competed in the ten team field. The Cyclones placed 4th and the Trojans were 6th.

Full Results: CBCSD Boys Track Meet

Harlan Leaders

1st Place

Sprint Medley (Will Neuharth, Connor Frame, Aidan Hall, Jacob Birch)

4X200 (Lukas Francis, Will Neuharth, Connor Frame, Aidan Hall)

2nd Place

4X100 (Lukas Francis, Will Neuharth, Connor Frame, Aidan Hall)

3rd Place

Gunner Schmitz, Discus

Lukas Francis, 200

4th Place

Connor Frame, Long Jump

Gunner Schmitz, Shot Put

5th Place

Brenden Eggerss, Long Jump

4X800 (Tyler Shelton, Joseph Bragg, Caden Bruck, Shane Noeth)

Lukas Francis, 100

Jozef Reisz, 400

Tyler Shelton, 800

Atlantic Leaders

2nd Place

4X800 (Caden Andersen, Alex Sonntag, Zane Berg, Bennett Whetstone)

3rd Place

Drew Engler, 3200

Distance Medley (Jaice Larson, Tyson O’Brien, Carter Pellett, Alex Sonntag)

4th Place

Shuttle Hurdle (Jackson McLaren, Colton Rasmussen, Alex Keiser, Dayton Templeton)

Jackon McLaren, 110 Highs

Colton Rasmussen, 400 Lows

5th Place

Colton Rasmussen, High Jump

Drew Engler, 1600