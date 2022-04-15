Police: Two arrested on felony trafficking charges after local teenager overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana

Two McCammon residents are facing decades in prison if convicted of drug-related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation that was launched in February after a local teenager reportedly ingested marijuana products that had been laced with fentanyl, according to Pocatello police and Bannock County officials.

Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25, have each been charged with two counts of felony trafficking of marijuana and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing amphetamines and Adderall, court records show. Torres also faces one felony count of delivery of a non-narcotic substance, marijuana.

Pocatello Police Detectives Capt. Bill Collins told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that officers in late February investigated an incident in which a local teenager ingested marijuana that was laced with fentanyl and overdosed. It remains unclear if the teenager ate a marijuana edible or smoked either leafy marijuana or a form of marijuana that’s concentrated and made into a wax, rosin or oil. The teenager did survive, Collins said.

After learning of the teenager that overdosed on laced marijuana, Pocatello police detectives on Feb. 22 came into contact with a 16-year-old girl that was in possession of a waxy substance suspected of containing THC, the main psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, and was possibly laced with methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl provided police with the name and address of the man who provided the waxy substance to her, which resulted in detectives obtaining and executing a search warrant at that man’s address. During the search of the man’s home, the man, whom police have not yet named, admitted to selling marijuana and THC wax and indicated that his source for the product was Thomsen and Torres, police said. It remains unclear if that man will face criminal charges.

The man said Torres and Thomsen would deliver marijuana and THC wax to his home every week for the past year and indicated they drive a newer model Mercedes-Benz SUV, according to police reports. Police learned from department records that Torres was residing at a home on Marsh Creek Road in McCammon and began conducting surveillance, said police, adding that a blue Mercedes-Benz SUV was observed at the Marsh Creek Road home on several occasions this month.

Pocatello Police detectives on Monday observed Torres driving the Mercedes-Benz SUV with Thomsen riding in the passenger seat when they completed a suspected drug transaction on the 1700 block of North Hayes avenue, which police verified by a subsequent search of the home where the transaction allegedly occurred. The search resulted in the seizure of marijuana and admissions from the residents of the apartment complex that they had been obtaining and selling marijuana that was provided by Torres and Thomsen, police said.

Detectives continued to conduct surveillance of Torres and Thomsen when they observed the rear license plate on the Mercedes-Benz SUV was obstructed and Torres failed to use a turn signal around 8:35 p.m. on Monday while turning into the Albertsons parking lot on East Benton Street, police said. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of West Bonneville Street and South Union Pacific Avenue, during which a K-9 was dispatched to the scene and positively indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, according to police reports.

During the search of the car, officers located several large bags of marijuana that collectively weighed over 3.5 pounds, THC wax, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a firearm, police said. Pocatello police detectives told the Journal on Thursday that some of the leafy marijuana tested presumptive positive for fentanyl as did most of the THC wax.

Both Torres and Thomsen were arrested and charged with one felony count of trafficking marijuana following the traffic stop and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, police said. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the home Torres was living at on Marsh Creek Road and executed it on Tuesday.

Bannock County Public Information Officer Emma Iannacone said in a Thursday news release that during a search of the home, Bannock County detectives seized 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of THC concentrate, several loose prescription pills, scales, packaging material and items of drug paraphernalia. Detectives also found 18 firearms— of which one was identified as stolen — and more than $57,000 in cash.

A Pocatello police detective told the Journal the 25 pounds of THC concentrate that was seized came in various consistencies and colors.

According to a Bannock County incident report the Journal obtained on Thursday, detectives seized eight Adderall pills, 18 amphetamine pills and several Clonazepam pills during the search of the home.

Torres remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail with a collective bond of $175,000 for all of his felony charges. Thomsen also remains incarcerated with a collective bond of $100,000.

Thomsen is due back in court on April 18 for a preliminary hearing and Torres is due back in court on April 19 for his preliminary hearing, both of which will involve prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence against them both to elevate the cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial.

If convicted of all the felony charges against them, Torres faces up to 49 years in prison and a fine of up to $145,000 and Thomsen faces up to 44 years in prison and a fine of up to $130,000.

A Pocatello police detective told the Journal that tests on both the marijuana seized during the traffic stop on Monday and the marijuana seized during the home search on Tuesday indicated fentanyl was present. Samples of all the marijuana seized during both incidents will be packaged and sent to the Idaho State Police crime lab in Meridian for additional testing, police said.

This case remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocatello Police Department, and members of the local High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force. Bannock County prosecutors told the Journal that additional charges against Torres and Thomsen may be forthcoming.

Reports of marijuana and other drugs being laced with fentanyl have been increasingly reported nationwide. In November, a Connecticut state Department of Public Health report indicated nearly 40 Connecticut overdoses were possibly linked to fentanyl-laced marijuana , which sparked widespread attention and concern. Though a majority of those overdoses resulted in only one confirmed case of fentanyl-laced marijuana , which was likely caused by accidental contamination, local authorities insist the risk to Southeast Idaho residents who use marijuana products is real.

“It’s disturbing to see this trend reach our area,” said Sgt. Justin Cannon with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. “Our concern is for the safety of our community, which is why we strongly encourage people not to consume drugs that are not lawfully obtained.”

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a tasteless and odorless synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. People who knowingly, or unknowingly, ingest fentanyl are at significant risk of an opioid overdose due to the varying degree of potency found in its different forms.

Collins explained a majority of fentanyl entering the U.S. is coming from clandestine laboratories in Mexico and then moved across the border. Additionally, Collins said Pocatello’s geographic location and the fact that two major thruways, Interstate 15 and Interstate 86, intersect in the city is a major contributing factor for the amount of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl, that are transported and delivered throughout the region.

Collins said Pocatello police are responding to opioid overdoses on an almost daily basis and fentanyl has been found locally in cocaine, meth, counterfeit prescription pills and now marijuana.

“I’m not condoning the use of illegal drugs or marijuana, but people just have to be diligent about where it’s coming from,” Collins said. “If you’re buying illegal products, you have no way of knowing what's actually in it. But if you go to Oregon and you want to smoke weed and you go buy at a dispensary, you are probably pretty safe. Don’t bring it back with you, but at least it’s regulated and governed over there.”