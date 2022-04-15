ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Popular car buying website agrees to refund Peoria man, take back vehicle

By Gary Harper
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Steve Smith can sit in his car and listen to music. Or he can rev up the engine. But unfortunately, Smith is unable to drive the car that he recently purchased legally. “Yeah, vroom vroom!” Smith joked as he was revving the engine. “I just can’t...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 4

