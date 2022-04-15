Japan, U.S. to hold finance ministers' meeting next week - Kyodo

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States are likely to hold a bilateral finance ministers' meeting next week on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering to be held in Washington, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Both governments are currently negotiating the exact date for the meeting, which will likely be held around April 21, Kyodo said without citing sources.

Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam

