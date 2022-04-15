ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Metro Attorneys Find People for Portland Ballot Initiative Unconstitutional for Second Time this Month

By Anthony Effinger
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time this month, Metro’s attorneys determined that a ballot initiative proposed by People for Portland that seeks to reroute hundreds of millions of dollars of housing services funds approved by voters in 2020 does not meet the requirements of Oregon’s constitution. Metro’s argument was...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
WWEEK

People for Portland Sues Metro After Regional Government Rejects Second Petition to Redistribute Homeless Services Money

People for Portland, the group pressuring officials to act with more urgency on homelessness, sued Metro, saying the regional government wrongly dismissed an initiative aimed at redirecting millions of dollars for homeless services and compelling cities to enforce anti-camping laws. People for Portland has filed two similar initiatives with Metro...
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Ballot initiative: Metro should fund homeless shelters

People for Portland has submitted a measure to redirect Metro supportive services funding to shelters for the November ballot.A Portland nonprofit announced the filing of an initiative petition on Friday, March 25, that would require governments in the tri-county region to direct a majority of voter-approved homeless services funds to emergency shelters. The filing was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy group that is pressuring elected officials to reduce homelessness and clean up the region. The name of the petition is Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter. The petition would place a measure on the November 2022 election ballot within the...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Ballot Initiative#Referendums#Metroinit 03
WWEEK

Dr. Bud Pierce Makes a Serious Donation to His Campaign for Oregon Governor

Dr. Bud Pierce, the Salem oncologist seeking the GOP nomination for governor. Pierce, the GOP nominee for governor in 2016, spent more than $1.5 million of his own money that year. He got a creditable 44% of the vote, losing to Gov. Kate Brown in a special election to serve out the reminder of Gov. John Kitzhaber’s term following Kitzhaber’s 2015 resignation.
WWEEK

Portland City Auditor Candidate Dinged for Late Campaign Finance Filings

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Elections Division plans to impose a fine on Simone Rede, a candidate for Portland city auditor, following a complaint alleging Rede’s campaign finance committee was late to file disclosures of more than 30 transactions. “We reviewed the information submitted and determined that transactions...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

You Can’t Afford This

Last month, new census data revealed something that hadn’t been seen in a decade: More people left Portland than moved here. For some observers, this confirmed their hunch that residents were fleeing a city turned toxic. High taxes, homeless camps, a murder wave—anybody who could get out soon would. Will the last one to leave Rip City please turn out the lights?
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Failure to Swiftly Pick Up Roadside Trash

Last week, WW began posting video from our endorsement interviews in more than 30 local races. One of those clips drew significant attention. In it, Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba said Portland struggles to remove trash from homeless campsites because the city’s system of government gets in the way of expertise and accountability. “Also,” Gamba added, “Ted [Wheeler] is in over his head.” Any local mayor levying sharp criticism of another is bound to draw some attention, but Gamba hit a sore spot: the proliferation of encampments and Portland’s failure to swiftly clean up after them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Housing
WWEEK

Portland Police Lack Written Policy for Surveillance Tools Like Room X-rays and Robot Cameras, Audit Finds

The City Auditor’s Office released a report last week that found the Portland Police Bureau collected “personally identifiable information” about 2020 protesters without documenting any suspected criminal activity. The report also said the bureau’s Criminal Intelligence Unit violated its own procedures by retaining records detailing political activity...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: National Democrats in With Flynn

NATIONAL DEMOCRATS IN WITH FLYNN: In a break with usual practice, the Democrats’ House Majority PAC is spending $1 million to back one candidate in the competitive, open primary for Oregon’s newly created 6th District. That candidate: Carrick Flynn, a political outsider who grew up in Vernonia and attended Yale Law School (and has rarely voted in Oregon). Traditionally, the PAC supports Democrats against Republicans in the general election, so the committee is now under fire from U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and the Hispanic Caucus campaign arm, Bold PAC, as well as six of the other Democrats running for the seat, including three women of color. But it’s not the only extraordinary expenditure in the race: Earlier this week, WW reported that super PACs had spent nearly $6 million to support Flynn. Protect Our Future (funded by cryptocurrency’s richest billionaire, Sam Bankman-Fried) is the group responsible for most of that spending. The congressional Democrats’ decision for their PAC to bankroll Flynn also set off speculation that Bankman-Fried or Protect Our Future has agreed to bankroll the Democrats’ campaign nationally.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy