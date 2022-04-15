Storm Tracker Forecast - Fewer Showers Tonight, With More Rain/Snow Late Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trough of low pressure will bring the threat of rain and snow to the area on Friday and Saturday. After starting the week in the 70s (on Monday), highs will struggle to get back to average and the 30s on Sunday. Rain will be on and off on Friday with about a quarter of an inch in the forecast. The morning will be cloudy and damp with an occasional shower. Snow won’t enter the forecast until after sunset on Friday. Lake Effect snow bands will set up late Friday and increase in intensity early Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will be under an inch for most locations, but expect decent coverage of snow across the area. Impacts overall will be low.

