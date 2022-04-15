ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast - Fewer Showers Tonight, With More Rain/Snow Late Friday

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first in a series of storms brought good...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Rain and snow showers Friday

Rain and snow showers today. A mix in the AM...mostly rain this afternoon. Light amounts. Roads will be wet and could be icy. Don't look for much sunshine. Wind will come mainly from the north 5-15 mph. Highs will be 35 to 40 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula. In the northern Lower Peninsula the range of high temperatures will be 35 to 45 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Scattered Rain & Snow Showers This Weekend

We'll see continued unsettled weather this evening and into the overnight as another wave of low pressure moves through New England. Expect conditions to remain overcast through early tonight with some patchy fog and drizzle as well as a few passing showers. Southern New England, especially southeastern areas may see some gusty winds as well as low pressure approaches from the south. With colder air in place, far northern Maine will see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain with a light accumulation possible.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: On and off showers on Friday; Snow late

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A trough of low pressure will bring the threat of rain and snow to the area on Friday and Saturday. After starting the week in the 70s (on Monday), highs will struggle to get back to average and the 30s on Sunday. Rain will be on and off on Friday with about a quarter of an inch in the forecast. The morning will be cloudy and damp with an occasional shower. Snow won’t enter the forecast until after sunset on Friday. Lake Effect snow bands will set up late Friday and increase in intensity early Saturday morning. Snowfall totals will be under an inch for most locations, but expect decent coverage of snow across the area. Impacts overall will be low.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNEM

More showers Thursday, snow chances return tonight

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After a rainy Wednesday, we’re looking at more shower chances going throughout your Thursday. Some cooler temperatures over the next few days will open the door to some snow shower chances going into the weekend. We’re also looking at a colder pattern for the weekend...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Denver

NCAR Fire Weather Forecast: Warm, Windy And Dry Monday Ahead Of Rain And Snow Late Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Mother Nature gave a huge helping hand to firefighters at the NCAR fire near Boulder on Sunday. The morning started off with thick cloud cover that persisted through the afternoon. The deck of clouds kept temperatures as much as 15 to 20 degrees cooler than expected. A broad area of thick cloud cover hung over the Front Range on Sunday. Air temperatures at 4 p.m. on Sunday were 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the same time on Saturday, thanks to the thick clouds. (credit: CBS) Don’t let your guard down with regard to the NCAR Fire on Monday as...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Tracker#Foothills
WFMJ.com

Showers expected Wednesday with the potential for a late day storm

Make sure to have the rain gear on standby today, scattered showers and a gusty thunderstorm will be likely Wednesday. Temperatures heading out the door will feel mild in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Widespread steady rain will be most likely during the morning commute. Pushing towards...
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Fewer showers, more sun into Sunday, then arctic cold!

Spokes of energy rotating around a cluster of Low Pressure areas centered over the northeast U.S.A. will pull down progressively colder air over the next 48 hours. Sunday itself will be a little cooler than average, with a mix of sun and clouds, and a few spotty afternoon showers. However,...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

More rain, storms and snow through Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain showers, thunderstorms and high terrain snow showers are making their way across New Mexico Monday. The wind has picked up since Monday morning, and 45-50 mph wind gusts are expected in far eastern, far southern and northwest NM through Tuesday morning. Rain and mountain snow will be widespread through the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News4Jax.com

Weather Alert for showers and embedded storms in areas of rain

Light showers are moving across portions of southeast Georgia while the rumble of thunder continues south of the State line. Temperatures will be about 4 to 7 degrees cooler than our morning temperatures. The Weather Authority is watching an active Exact Track 4D radar. With a steady influx of showers...
GEORGIA STATE
WISH-TV

More showers Friday, some snow possible Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect a damp and chilly end to the week. We are also talking about the potential for some snow to start the weekend. Thursday night: Shower activity is set to leave our area by sunset. Lots of cloud cover will remain with us overnight as lows dip into the mid 30s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Rain transitioning to snow late Friday, early Saturday

DETROIT – Friday’s (March 25) weather is playing out exactly as expected, with patches of drizzle and very light rain dotting the area this afternoon. However, a potent approaching upper-level disturbance will push a more organized band of rain across southeast Michigan this evening, followed by a band of snow late at night into early Saturday morning. I don’t expect much impact on paved surfaces, as surface temps are above freezing, and the overnight air temperature will take all night just to get near freezing. However, don’t be surprised if you see a dusting Saturday morning on the grass and elevated surfaces such as decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, etc.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Windy with potential for problematic snow showers Friday

A wind advisory has been issued for our entire area between 1pm and 10pm Friday ahead of winds gusting around 50mph. If you drive a high profile vehicle, hold onto that steering wheel tight. This is not the only potential impact. As a system passes by through Wisconsin, it will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Rain, Possible Snow Showers Return Friday, Ushering In Chilly Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday will be another cloudy and windy day, with rain and even some possible snow showers in store for the metro area. Wind gusts are reaching 30 to 40 mph, and temperatures are falling from a high of 41 early Friday morning. A wind advisory has been issued for large swaths of western and southern Minnesota until 7 p.m. Credit: CBS A few bands of snow showers are moving through western Wisconsin and the Arrowhead region. Some showers will fall near Interstate 35 around noon. They’re isolated in nature, but can cause low visibility. It’s going to be a cold overnight,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KMBC.com

More rain showers, T-storms possible Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be cloudy with widespread rain Monday night. We'll see some drier weather Tuesday morning, then scattered showers and T-storms during the afternoon. Some storms may have small hail or gusty wind. Highs will be near 60. It will be colder on Wednesday with...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy