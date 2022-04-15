Storm Tracker Forecast - Fewer Showers Tonight, With More Rain/Snow Late Friday

DETROIT – Friday’s (March 25) weather is playing out exactly as expected, with patches of drizzle and very light rain dotting the area this afternoon. However, a potent approaching upper-level disturbance will push a more organized band of rain across southeast Michigan this evening, followed by a band of snow late at night into early Saturday morning. I don’t expect much impact on paved surfaces, as surface temps are above freezing, and the overnight air temperature will take all night just to get near freezing. However, don’t be surprised if you see a dusting Saturday morning on the grass and elevated surfaces such as decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, etc.
Comments / 0