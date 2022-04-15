Crash involving tractor trailer in Belle on I-77

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Damage was done to a truck after it crashed with a semi-truck on I-79 South in Elkview. Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says this happened around 2 a.m. There is no word on any injuries but there was no entrapment. All southbound lanes were closed for a short time, but were reopened, […]

ELKVIEW, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO