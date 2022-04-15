ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun, cash, drugs and catalytic converters found inside Merced home, one arrested

By Ishshah Padilla
 4 days ago
MERCED, Calif. — A man on probation has been arrested after he was found with a ghost gun, ammo, marijuana, and six stolen catalytic converters in Merced....

Two arrested after $8,500 worth of drugs found in Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in the Lancaster County Jail after $8,500 worth of drugs were found inside a Lincoln home during a search Friday night. Andrew Lawrence, 40, was arrested for possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug money and tampering with physical evidence.
2 locals arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Southern California

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen […]
2 arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft, shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attempted catalytic converter theft Monday led to a shooting and the arrest of two men — one who has four other ongoing criminal cases. Adam Robert Sickler, 32, and Anthony Aldaco, 26, appeared in court Friday where their next hearing was set for April 19. Three people were interrupted Monday […]
Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
Protect Your Catalytic Converter from Theft with One of These Devices

Thefts of catalytic converters continue to climb at an alarming rate, and the pandemic and its resulting economic issues have made their resale value rise even further. Aside from comprehensive insurance coverage and setting your alarm to its most sensitive setting, is there anything we vehicle owners can do to make sure we're not stuck with expensive repairs? Short answer: It depends.
Scioto sheriff: Two arrested after drugs and guns found

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and woman were arrested in Portsmouth after drugs and guns were found at a home, according to the Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Police say that task force officers went to the house of 46-year-old Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath at 8:41am Tuesday morning to conduct a search. Officers found 136 […]
Sacramento residents arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Santa Barbara County

Two Sacramento residents were arrested Saturday morning in Santa Barbara County in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft on Arbol Verde Street in Carpinteria at 5:37 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota […]
Thieves strike again at Fresno's Clawson Motor Sports

Thieves strike for a third time at Clawson Motor Sports in Fresno. The surveillance camera was rolling early Monday morning when a couple of crooks came out of hiding at Clawson in north Fresno. They hopped into a bright red RZR side by side. Lex Henderson, off-road specialist at Clawson...
18 rounds fired in drive-by shooting in Fresno, nobody injured

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says 18 shots were fired early Wednesday morning in Pinedale near Herndon and Blackstone Avenues. Police were investigating a drive-by shooting of a home on W Fir Ave. after a ShotSpotter Alert came in around 2:30 a.m. Witnesses told police a...
Suspect arrested after failed robbery attempt in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he tried to rob a convenience store in Merced. According to police, Dalahn Salone walked into the Rite Aid near Olive Avenue and G Street around 9:14 p.m. He demanded cash from the clerk and pointed a Glock-style BB gun at her face. The clerk let out a scream and officers say the suspect ran away.
2 arrested in connection with stealing multiple catalytic converters at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men have been arrested in connection with multiple catalytic converter thefts on the University of Central Florida’s main campus, police said. The two suspects, 25-year-old Tyre Deante Smith and 21-year-old Kentrail Traveon McDaniel, were arrested off campus on several charges, including criminal mischief, petit theft, burglary of a conveyance and possession of burglary tools, campus police said.
Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
