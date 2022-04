The Wyoming Department of Education Child Nutrition Program has submitted a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to extend the current Community Eligibility Provision deadlines. The extension of the CEP deadlines is in response to the recovery of the pandemic to allow school districts time to collect the necessary data to participate in CEP for the next school year. According to the Wyoming Department of Education, the request to extend the deadlines is expected to assist school districts in making the decision to participate in CEP for the next four years.

