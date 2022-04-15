ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Iowa to row against conference competition at Big Ten Invitational in Florida

Daily Iowan
Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa rowing team will travel to Sarasota, Florida, this week to compete in the Big Ten Invitational. The event will be held at Nathan Benderson Park and hosted by the University of Wisconsin. The last time the Hawkeyes were in Sarasota, they found success. Iowa’s First Varsity Four...

Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Ohio State – game one

Iowa softball matched up with Ohio State for game one of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on April 15, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 7-3. Three home runs were hit by Iowa. Iowa left fielder Riley Sheehy and lead-off hitter Brylee Klosterman both...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Cooper DeJean

Robert stole my pick for this one, so to a certain extent, I’ll be playing devil’s advocate here. However, we’re still choosing between dynamite athletes. Xavier Nwankpa is a five-star recruit. He left Southeast Polk High School in Altoona a semester early to participate in Iowa football’s spring practices. He joined the program at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. Nwankpa is now 211 pounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

New Terrell Mill Park prairie to contribute to Iowa City climate goals

A new prairie in Terrell Mill Park off Dubuque Street features plants native to Iowa as part of a city-wide effort to reduce carbon emissions. Across the street from Mayflower Residence Hall, the prairie is one of Iowa City’s many planted by the city to contribute to the city’s Climate Action Plan.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Who will start at Cash for Iowa football this fall?

DI Pregame Editor Robert Read and Sports Editor Austin Hanson debate whether Xavier Nwankpa or Cooper DeJean will earn a starting role. Earning the starting spot at “Cash” (a hybrid linebacker/safety role in Iowa’s 4-2-5 base defense) is a pretty telling accomplishment. Consider that the last three...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: men’s golf 2022 Hawkeye Invitational

The Kansas men’s golf team earned first place during the two-day 2022 Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Saturday and Sunday. Kansas scored 852 across three rounds, with 286 in round 3. Kansas’ Harry Hillier took home first place with a score of 208. Hillier...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Michigan RB De'Veon Smith cut by USFL team over pizza request

Former Michigan running back De’Veon Smith might have been cut from the USFL for the most bizarre and ridiculous reason. A video that surfaced on Twitter appears to show the ex-Wolverine getting cut because he wants pizza instead of chicken salad. Seriously. In a clip from United By Football:...
NFL
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Iowan

Strong pitching earns Iowa baseball victory over Minnesota

Iowa baseball was strong on the pitcher’s mound Saturday at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes recorded three strikeouts in a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Iowa’s starter, graduate transfer Connor Schultz, pitched 4.2 innings. Senior Ben Beutel and junior Duncan Davitt relieved Schultz, hurling 2.1 and two frames, respectively.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football notebook | Starting kicker, holder jobs up for grabs

From a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year Charlie Jones to a game-changing blocked punt return for a touchdown a week later, Iowa’s special teams units provided plenty of highlights during the 2021 season. However, a chunk of LeVar Woods’ press...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

On the Record: April 15, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week. News reporter, Anthony Neri, talks his story about the University of Iowa Campaign to Organize Graduate Students sending a petition to the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association urging them to pull funding out of fossil fuel. Then, news reporter Arabia Parkey talks a story she wrote about student concerns with minority representation in the UI’s 2021 Campus Climate Survey. Finally, news reporter Kate Perez talks about the second part of her long-form series on the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall. This part is about the present day Ped Mall and how the space has stayed the same and changed.
IOWA CITY, IA
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man Makes Up the Tallest of Tales to Cover Up Murder Plot

Gregory Ringel is bad at a lot of things. The Michigan man is accused of covering up an attempt to kill his wife by staging a fake home invasion to cover his tracks. The 57-year-old man from St. Clair County's Casco Township faces numerous charges after trying to kill his wife in the middle of the night on March 29 and then staging a bogus home invasion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

