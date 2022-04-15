Iowa to row against conference competition at Big Ten Invitational in Florida

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week. News reporter, Anthony Neri, talks his story about the University of Iowa Campaign to Organize Graduate Students sending a petition to the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association urging them to pull funding out of fossil fuel. Then, news reporter Arabia Parkey talks a story she wrote about student concerns with minority representation in the UI’s 2021 Campus Climate Survey. Finally, news reporter Kate Perez talks about the second part of her long-form series on the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall. This part is about the present day Ped Mall and how the space has stayed the same and changed.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO