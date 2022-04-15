Hundreds of birds found dead from bird flu in Barrington
Chris Anchor, wildlife biologist for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how a major avian flu outbreak in the Great Lakes region is the likely cause of hundreds of birds found dead on Baker’s Lake Barrington.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
