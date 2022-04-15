ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of birds found dead from bird flu in Barrington

By Brian Althimer
Chris Anchor, wildlife biologist for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how a major avian flu outbreak in the Great Lakes region is the likely cause of hundreds of birds found dead on Baker’s Lake Barrington.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

