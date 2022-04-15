Police Searching For Pennsylvania Man Missing Since Last Week, Believed To Be In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police is asking for public assistance in finding Richard Christopher Cardona, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man last seen April 4.

Pennsylvania police believe Cardona may be around Baltimore City, police said.

Cardona, 28, was last seen in Rockville on April 4. He was wearing a blue Penn State jacket and blue jeans. He is six feet, three inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cardona is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.