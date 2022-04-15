ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

There’s still a way to help Ukraine through UNICEF

By Brian Althimer
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth McCostlin, the Managing Director for the Midwest region of UNICEF USA,...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

United Way, Salvation Army pitch in to help Ukraine

Local nonprofits are stepping up any way they can to try and help refugees who are fleeing the war in Ukraine. The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it is supporting a worldwide initiative to help Ukrainians in need and has developed a website to direct those who would like to donate safely.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Ukraine#Unicef Usa
Time Out Global

22 ways you can help the people of Ukraine right now

For nearly a month now, Ukraine has been under siege. The Russian invasion has displaced millions of civilians from their homes, and thousands have been killed in the conflict. As Putin’s army continues to push into Ukrainian territory, one thing’s clear: Ukraine and its people face immense, immediate danger, and they need all the help they can get.
CHARITIES
The Independent

This former Uber executive traveled to Ukraine to help Zelensky. His parents still think he’s in San Francisco

There was a moment during his 70-hour journey from San Francisco to Ukraine where the magnitude of the situation really struck Andrey Liscovich.“My parents were making their way west through Ukraine as they evacuated and at the exact same time I was passing through the same city on a train going the other way,” he says.“We were literally a couple of miles away from each other and I couldn’t tell them.“I remember looking out of the train window at that exact moment. It was an emotional moment for me personally.”As far as his mother is aware, Mr Liscovich is still...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Russia launches fight for industrial heartland, Ukraine says

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — After days of regrouping and reinforcing, the Russian military began a new and potentially climactic phase of the war in Ukraine by launching its long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's industrial heartland, the Donbas, Ukrainian officials said. The stepped-up...
POLITICS
AFP

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Decorated glazed bricks almost 3,000 years old are on display at Iran's National Museum after a four-decade search disrupted by war and an international legal battle. Legal proceedings dragged on for more than a decade, with a lawsuit filed by the National Museum in 2015, and pressure from Iranian diplomats.
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

The first shipments of the latest round of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, which includes heavier weapons systems, started arriving in the region over the weekend, according to the Pentagon. The recently approved $800 million in security assistance includes Howitzer artillery systems, 40,000 artillery rounds, armored personnel vehicles and other...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy