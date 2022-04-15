There’s still a way to help Ukraine through UNICEF

Local nonprofits are stepping up any way they can to try and help refugees who are fleeing the war in Ukraine. The United Way of Greater Kingsport announced Thursday it is supporting a worldwide initiative to help Ukrainians in need and has developed a website to direct those who would like to donate safely.
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Friday the U.S. should force Mexico to allow the U.S. military to set up checkpoints along the Mexican side of the Southern border in order to stymie the surge of migrants into the country. Comer’s comments came in an interview with McClatchy following a two-day...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials at Ancient Lore Village said the event space has a single goal: to be a place where people from different backgrounds could spend time together in peace and harmony, "in a place where only good, genuine goodness, exists." On Thursday, they organized a fundraiser event...
For nearly a month now, Ukraine has been under siege. The Russian invasion has displaced millions of civilians from their homes, and thousands have been killed in the conflict. As Putin’s army continues to push into Ukrainian territory, one thing’s clear: Ukraine and its people face immense, immediate danger, and they need all the help they can get.
There was a moment during his 70-hour journey from San Francisco to Ukraine where the magnitude of the situation really struck Andrey Liscovich.“My parents were making their way west through Ukraine as they evacuated and at the exact same time I was passing through the same city on a train going the other way,” he says.“We were literally a couple of miles away from each other and I couldn’t tell them.“I remember looking out of the train window at that exact moment. It was an emotional moment for me personally.”As far as his mother is aware, Mr Liscovich is still...
(Reuters) - Russia is worried about increased activity of NATO forces in the Arctic and sees risks of "unintended incidents" occurring in the region, TASS news agency cited Russian ambassador-at-large Nikolai Korchunov as saying on Sunday. In March, Finland and Sweden, which are both considering joining the U.S.-led military NATO...
LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — After days of regrouping and reinforcing, the Russian military began a new and potentially climactic phase of the war in Ukraine by launching its long-feared, full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's industrial heartland, the Donbas, Ukrainian officials said. The stepped-up...
Decorated glazed bricks almost 3,000 years old are on display at Iran's National Museum after a four-decade search disrupted by war and an international legal battle. Legal proceedings dragged on for more than a decade, with a lawsuit filed by the National Museum in 2015, and pressure from Iranian diplomats.
Like something from a science fiction novel, with its six golden spires and pristine white walls rising above the surrounding trees, the Washington Mormon Temple has for decades intrigued those barred from entering. In the Mormon faith, baptism by immersion inside the temple is reserved for the dead.
The first shipments of the latest round of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, which includes heavier weapons systems, started arriving in the region over the weekend, according to the Pentagon. The recently approved $800 million in security assistance includes Howitzer artillery systems, 40,000 artillery rounds, armored personnel vehicles and other...
