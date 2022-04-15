Your Money Matters | Retirement redemption and child care costs

The Covid-19 pandemic shed light on what we have known for decades; affordable, accessible, high quality child care is a universal need for American families. Last week, the New York State Senate and Assembly released their one-house budget plans, proposing up to $3 billion in new funding for child care. An investment of this measure would be historic — child care has been undervalued and underfunded for decades. As we enter the next stage of budget negotiations, where the state Legislature and governor come to consensus on a comprehensive state budget by April 1, we call upon our fellow Central New Yorkers to maintain pressure and urge Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature to support funding for universal child care in New York.
