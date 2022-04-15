Harvest Park gets new marijuana production facility

A new marijuana production facility recently opened up in Windsor Township. The Colorado-based company, Ripple occupies 8,000 square feet at Harvest Park.

“It has been in the market in Colorado for almost seven years now. One of my co-founders and I are actually from the metro Detroit area. So we have always been wanting to bring it back to Michigan. And when Michigan legalized recreationally, we jumped at the opportunity to come home,” said Missy Bradley, Ripple’s co-founder.

The company started out making Stillwater tea, a microdose THC beverage, which Bradley says was meant to make people relax instead of getting drunk.

As time went on, they decided to take their product to the next level.

“We realized that we had created this innovative product in the water-soluble THC, nobody on the market was doing that. And we decided to sell it on its own,” she said. “So Ripple is a water-soluble form of THC. It is an unflavored dissolvable powder that can be added to any food or beverage.”

Bradley said with their product you can make any food or drink into an edible.

They also sell gummies. Ripple's products can be found in more than 90 provisioning centers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook