ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Harvest Park gets new marijuana production facility

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24i5Aa_0f9p73YL00

A new marijuana production facility recently opened up in Windsor Township. The Colorado-based company, Ripple occupies 8,000 square feet at Harvest Park.

“It has been in the market in Colorado for almost seven years now. One of my co-founders and I are actually from the metro Detroit area. So we have always been wanting to bring it back to Michigan. And when Michigan legalized recreationally, we jumped at the opportunity to come home,” said Missy Bradley, Ripple’s co-founder.

The company started out making Stillwater tea, a microdose THC beverage, which Bradley says was meant to make people relax instead of getting drunk.

As time went on, they decided to take their product to the next level.

“We realized that we had created this innovative product in the water-soluble THC, nobody on the market was doing that. And we decided to sell it on its own,” she said. “So Ripple is a water-soluble form of THC. It is an unflavored dissolvable powder that can be added to any food or beverage.”

Bradley said with their product you can make any food or drink into an edible.

They also sell gummies. Ripple's products can be found in more than 90 provisioning centers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Juva Life Completes Cannabis Cultivation Facility Doubling Its Harvest Capacity

Juva Life Inc. (OTCQB:JUVAF) (CSE:JUVA) (FRANKFURT:4VV) completed the final phase of construction at its 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Stockton, California. “The successful completion of this expansion will effectively double the capacity of our Stockton cultivation facility,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “We are grateful for our...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Government
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
101.5 WPDH

Green Light For Gigantic New Marijuana Facility in Ulster County, NY

The old Imperial Schrade site finally has a new business coming in. What was just a slab of concrete on top of 91 acres will soon become the home of a marijuana production company called Cresco Labs. The company says that within around 18 months, expect the 380,000-square-foot facility to be built on land that has been vacant since 2016. Documents submitted predict this facility could bring nearly 700 jobs to the area.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Pepsi facility opens in Schuyler Business Park

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The new Pepsi warehouse and distribution center has officially opened in the Schuyler Business Park. Construction on the 60,000 square foot facility started last summer. According to the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency, this is the first business to open in the expanded part of the...
SCHUYLER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#School Closings#Ripple#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy