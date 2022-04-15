Grand Ledge works on developing Bridge Street Plaza

The city of Grand Ledge is in talks with a developer about a project for Bridge Street Plaza. They have already passed an ordinance to allow taller buildings downtown, but city officials say they are not ready to talk about what the development might look like.

Developer Tim Booth, who owns Booth Enterprises, confirmed to FOX 47 that he has been in discussions with the city of Grand Ledge about trying to fill this space.

The city has approved $30,000 for the Downtown Development Authority to “ensure the site is redevelopment ready for potential developers.”

According to City Manager Adam Smith, the money will be used for things such as title and survey work, legal and engineering services, public utility evaluation and environmental due diligence.

Even though city officials are not ready to talk about it in more detail, City Council minutes and agendas from the past few months indicate that the project could be a 50-foot-tall apartment building with commercial space.

The time frame for the project discussed with Booth Enterprises was two years to break ground and then one year to build, but those plans could still change.

Luisa Wiewgorra

Bridge Street Plaza in Grand Ledge



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

