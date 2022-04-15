ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady looks to make waves with one-on-one league

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Former Magic player Tracy McGrady is looking to create stars with his one-on-one basketball league. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

For Orlando Magic Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, there were two motivations to start Ones Basketball League .

The first was creating potential life-changing opportunities for basketball players who may not get them anywhere else.

McGrady, who played for the Magic from 2000-04 as part of a Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Fame career that spanned 16 years, was one of the better players in Central Florida when playing at Auburndale High School but didn’t receive national recognition.

That changed, according to McGrady, when he got to showcase his skills at an Adidas camp after his junior year before transferring to Mount Zion Christian Academy in Durham, N.C., and being named the USA Today’s High School Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American.

“That opportunity changed my life,” McGrady told the Orlando Sentinel. “I became the No. 1 player in the country for my senior year, went on, got drafted and had a successful NBA career. There are a lot of guys who came out of my area who didn’t get that opportunity.

“I want to give that back to the untapped talent out here that was probably overlooked, probably had some legal situations when they were young teenagers, maybe a guy didn’t get the opportunity to go to college or go and play pro. I want to create stars.”

The other motivation was to give the younger generation basketball content that’s easier to consume compared to professional or collegiate games that last two-plus hours.

“The short-form content, which one-on-one basketball is, is right up this Gen Z alley,” McGrady said. “I’m giving them something.

“My [sons] watch YouTube. They watch a lot of these and send me highlights of somebody crossing a dude over. And then they send me these guys who are traveling park to park. I watch these guys and they start out four-on-four then two guys get into it and it turns into a one-on-one battle. And the energy of these parks are crazy. There’s something there. I need to create a platform for these dudes.”

OBL will hold seven regional competitions in the U.S this summer:

  • Houston, April 30-May 1;
  • Atlanta, May 7-8;
  • Chicago, May 21-22;
  • New York City, May 28-29;
  • Springfield, Va., June 4-5;
  • Walnut Creek, Calif. June 11-12;
  • Los Angeles, TBD.

The winner of each regional tournament will be awarded $10,000 along with an invitation to the OBL Finals. The top three players from each regional tournament (21 players total) will compete for a $250,000 grand prize and be crowned “Ruler of the Court.”

Each regional competition will be a 32-player, round-robin knockout tournament. Each player must be at least 18 years old to compete and can’t be signed to an NBA contract or have played more than 164 NBA games.

Participants are being chosen through video submissions to the OBL’s website and social media pages as well as word of mouth, with McGrady having a significant role in who’s chosen.

“One-on-one is the pure essence of basketball — that’s what it is,” McGrady said. “This league is an untapped league. We have UFC, one-on-one. We have tennis, one-on-one. Basketball, you have three-on-three, you have five-on-five, why not one-on-one? Why can’t we as basketball fans identify who’s the greatest one-on-one basketball player?

“On top of that, we can take this thing global. We can find out who’s the greatest one-on-one player in the United States, who’s the greatest one-on-one player in Nigeria, China ... the opportunities are endless with where we can take this.”

Not only does McGrady want to help tell the stories of players who may have gone overlooked, he wants to help their careers — and OBL.

“I want guys to make a name for themselves in OBL and if they’re good enough to where a G League team or NBA team reaches out to them, I want them to have that opportunity to fulfill that dream,” McGrady said. “That’s only going to help my league, right?”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

