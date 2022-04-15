ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Potential buyers consider lengthier mortgages as SWFL real estate market booms

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla – As the real estate market in Southwest Florida continues to boom, potential buyers are looking into lengthier mortgages to finance their homes.

According to statistics from statista.com, Florida set a record in 2021 selling 350,516 homes. That’s up by more than 40,000 homes sold in 2020 and 56,000 homes in 2019. But as more homes fly off the lots, more mortgage applications are being filed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9dqh_0f9p6Wmi00

“A mortgage is how you’re going to pay and finance your home if you’re not going to pay cash,” said Ashlynn Weiss, the Senior Mortgage Broker and Operations Manager at Motto Mortgage in Fort Myers.

With so many financing options available, Weiss says a 30-year mortgage is still the most common choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXTX5_0f9p6Wmi00

“It is the most common and because it is the most affordable with being able to spread your payments out,” Weiss said.

But as interest rates continue to increase, buyers are looking into more options to get the lowest possible monthly payment. This includes a 40-year mortgage but Weiss says that is not a great choice.

“People might see a 40-year mortgage as something that, oh my payments will be lower, because you have even further to pull it out but, you know, that’s the slight buyer beware there because you do have to consider that now you’re paying your interest over a longer period of time,” Weiss said.

To compare and contrast, we decided to plug in the numbers to find out the total interest a homebuyer would pay if they took out a 30-year mortgage and a 40-year mortgage. We found out that right now, a homebuyer in Lee County looking for a $300,000 home with a credit score above 750 and a 20% down payment, would end up paying $241,894 in interest. That’s with a 4.99% interest rate. The same buyer, if they decided to apply for a 40-year mortgage, would qualify for a 5.49% interest rate but would end up paying $382,835 in total interest.

“So if the interest rate is higher it almost negates the payment stretching out over the ten years and in that case it’s not worth it,” said Weiss.

So if your goal as a potential homebuyer is to get the lowest possible monthly payment, Weiss recommends you look at some other options before stretching out the length of your mortgage.

“I would say then, you know, scale it back, scale back your purchase price to the monthly payment you can afford and save your money there.”

