First assistant clerk magistrate retires from Lynn District Court

LYNN — It was a bittersweet day for friends and colleagues of First Assistant Clerk Magistrate John M. Fleming, who retired from Lynn District Court after 38 years of service on Thursday.

“It’s been a hell of a journey,” said Fleming, 59. “I’ve had a fantastic career.”

Fleming said he got his start as a probation officer at Lynn District Court, a position he held for a decade before he was appointed as an assistant clerk magistrate.

About eight years ago, he was promoted to first assistant clerk magistrate, and remained in that position until his retirement from the court, Fleming said.

Fleming’s retirement was celebrated at Lynn District Court Thursday afternoon with a heavily-attended ceremony in Courtroom 2 that was presided over by the Hon. Matthew Nestor, first justice of Lynn District Court.

“He completes a sentence of 38 years here today,” Nestor said jokingly, upon taking the bench.

Emotions were mixed among those who provided remarks at the ceremony. Current and former colleagues of Fleming expressed appreciation for his many contributions to the court and remorse at losing such a vital employee, but also noted their happiness for him as he takes the next step in his career.

Fleming may be retiring from Massachusetts Trial Court, but he is not done working. He is moving up to the federal court system, and will next work as a full-time clerk at U.S. District Court in Boston.

“I’m sorry to lose him, but he’s moving on in service of the United States at District Court,” said Clerk Magistrate Michael F. Hogan, who hosted the ceremony.

Hogan, who was appointed as clerk magistrate of Lynn District Court last year by Gov. Charlie Baker, said Fleming has been an “extremely helpful” first assistant to him during that time, helping him to become a better clerk and navigate a court that he was not familiar with.

“He’s a steady hand and possessed the local institutional knowledge that helped me be a stronger clerk,” said Hogan.

Similar sentiments about Fleming were shared throughout the brief ceremony, with several colleagues speaking about the mentorship he provided them early in their careers at Lynn District Court, and his willingness to help out whenever he was needed.

Nestor described Fleming as being “unflappable,” someone who was able to magically help the court get everything done on a daily basis. He also said Fleming is one of the most decent human beings someone would ever meet.

“It’s a loss for us,” said Nestor. “It’s a gain for the U.S. District Court.”

Joe Pennucci, chief of probation at Lynn District Court, said he thinks of Fleming as a mentor. He credited Fleming for training him when he started his career in probation 35 years ago, a point he said the outgoing assistant magistrate did not let go unacknowledged.

“What do you ask me whenever we have a new judge?” Pennucci asked Fleming.

“Who trained you?” Fleming said in response.

John Nerich, chief of court officers, also spoke of the help that Fleming provided to him when he started as a young court officer in Lynn 25 years ago.

“This is a bittersweet day for me,” said Nerich. “He taught me the ropes from day one.”

Former Clerk Magistrate Jane Brady-Stirgwolt said she was grateful that Fleming was a clerk during her time at Lynn District Court, a 19-year stint that started in 1999.

“John was a triple threat,” said Brady-Stirgwolt, who explained that he brought his experience in law enforcement, probation and the legal profession to the job. “He helped to meet the challenges of this court.”

But the most impressive thing about Fleming, she said, was his ability to balance his work and personal life. She said Fleming was equally committed to his family and Lynn District Court.

Fleming’s family — his wife of 34 years, Melanie; son, Troy; and daughter, Erica — were on hand Thursday to support him.

Presenting citations to Fleming were Mayor Jared Nicholson, on behalf of the City of Lynn; state Rep. Daniel Cahill (D-Lynn) on behalf of the Lynn legislative delegation; Terrence Kennedy on behalf of the Governor’s Council; and representatives from the Essex Bar Association.

While presenting his citation, Cahill quipped that he was happy Fleming was going to work for the federal court system, saying: “Maybe you can teach them what a real government operation is.”

Fleming was also presented with several gifts, the most notable being the one from his colleagues at Lynn District Court, who worked with U.S. Sen. Edward Markey to ensure that a flag will be flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of his service, Hogan said.

This will take place on Fleming’s last official day at the Lynn court, which since he is using his remaining vacation days, will be on May 6. This flag will then be mailed to Fleming, Hogan said.

Fleming is a graduate of Saugus High School; the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; and New England School of Law.

