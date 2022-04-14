ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

First assistant clerk magistrate retires from Lynn District Court

By Gayla Cawley
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXOnc_0f9p6MCg00

LYNN — It was a bittersweet day for friends and colleagues of First Assistant Clerk Magistrate John M. Fleming, who retired from Lynn District Court after 38 years of service on Thursday.

“It’s been a hell of a journey,” said Fleming, 59. “I’ve had a fantastic career.”

Fleming said he got his start as a probation officer at Lynn District Court, a position he held for a decade before he was appointed as an assistant clerk magistrate.

About eight years ago, he was promoted to first assistant clerk magistrate, and remained in that position until his retirement from the court, Fleming said.

Fleming’s retirement was celebrated at Lynn District Court Thursday afternoon with a heavily-attended ceremony in Courtroom 2 that was presided over by the Hon. Matthew Nestor, first justice of Lynn District Court.

“He completes a sentence of 38 years here today,” Nestor said jokingly, upon taking the bench.

Emotions were mixed among those who provided remarks at the ceremony. Current and former colleagues of Fleming expressed appreciation for his many contributions to the court and remorse at losing such a vital employee, but also noted their happiness for him as he takes the next step in his career.

Fleming may be retiring from Massachusetts Trial Court, but he is not done working. He is moving up to the federal court system, and will next work as a full-time clerk at U.S. District Court in Boston.

“I’m sorry to lose him, but he’s moving on in service of the United States at District Court,” said Clerk Magistrate Michael F. Hogan, who hosted the ceremony.

Hogan, who was appointed as clerk magistrate of Lynn District Court last year by Gov. Charlie Baker, said Fleming has been an “extremely helpful” first assistant to him during that time, helping him to become a better clerk and navigate a court that he was not familiar with.

“He’s a steady hand and possessed the local institutional knowledge that helped me be a stronger clerk,” said Hogan.

Similar sentiments about Fleming were shared throughout the brief ceremony, with several colleagues speaking about the mentorship he provided them early in their careers at Lynn District Court, and his willingness to help out whenever he was needed.

Nestor described Fleming as being “unflappable,” someone who was able to magically help the court get everything done on a daily basis. He also said Fleming is one of the most decent human beings someone would ever meet.

“It’s a loss for us,” said Nestor. “It’s a gain for the U.S. District Court.”

Joe Pennucci, chief of probation at Lynn District Court, said he thinks of Fleming as a mentor. He credited Fleming for training him when he started his career in probation 35 years ago, a point he said the outgoing assistant magistrate did not let go unacknowledged.

“What do you ask me whenever we have a new judge?” Pennucci asked Fleming.

“Who trained you?” Fleming said in response.

John Nerich, chief of court officers, also spoke of the help that Fleming provided to him when he started as a young court officer in Lynn 25 years ago.

“This is a bittersweet day for me,” said Nerich. “He taught me the ropes from day one.”

Former Clerk Magistrate Jane Brady-Stirgwolt said she was grateful that Fleming was a clerk during her time at Lynn District Court, a 19-year stint that started in 1999.

“John was a triple threat,” said Brady-Stirgwolt, who explained that he brought his experience in law enforcement, probation and the legal profession to the job. “He helped to meet the challenges of this court.”

But the most impressive thing about Fleming, she said, was his ability to balance his work and personal life. She said Fleming was equally committed to his family and Lynn District Court.

Fleming’s family — his wife of 34 years, Melanie; son, Troy; and daughter, Erica — were on hand Thursday to support him.

Presenting citations to Fleming were Mayor Jared Nicholson, on behalf of the City of Lynn; state Rep. Daniel Cahill (D-Lynn) on behalf of the Lynn legislative delegation; Terrence Kennedy on behalf of the Governor’s Council; and representatives from the Essex Bar Association.

While presenting his citation, Cahill quipped that he was happy Fleming was going to work for the federal court system, saying: “Maybe you can teach them what a real government operation is.”

Fleming was also presented with several gifts, the most notable being the one from his colleagues at Lynn District Court, who worked with U.S. Sen. Edward Markey to ensure that a flag will be flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of his service, Hogan said.

This will take place on Fleming’s last official day at the Lynn court, which since he is using his remaining vacation days, will be on May 6. This flag will then be mailed to Fleming, Hogan said.

Fleming is a graduate of Saugus High School; the University of Massachusetts, Amherst; and New England School of Law.

The post First assistant clerk magistrate retires from Lynn District Court appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Lake County District Court Judge Manley to retire this summer

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last week formally launched a search for a new judge for the Twentieth District Court, which covers Lake and Sanders counties, after Judge James A. Manley informed the Governor’s Office that he will retire this summer. Manley, 72, has served as a judge in the district since 2013, when Gov. Steve Bullock appointed him to replace retiring Judge C.B. McNeil, who served as a judge in the district for nearly 30 years. He won re-election in 2014, when he won 64.2% of the vote. Gianforte will appoint a replacement for Manley under a new process created during Montana’s...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Lynn, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester murder suspect extradited back to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's Attorney General and Manchester's Police Chief announced Thursday morning that the suspect in a murder in Manchester is now back in New Hampshire. Timothy Johnson, 39, is accused of shooting and killing 67-year-old Jeane Lascelle on Feb. 13, 2021. Authorities said Johnson shot Lascelle...
MANCHESTER, NH
1420 WBSM

Wrentham Outlets Recording Suspect Accused of Child Exploitation

BOSTON — A California man has been charged with secretly filming an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl changing in her bedroom last spring, after he was investigated for allegedly filming women and girls in a Wrentham Outlets bathroom in October. The U.S. Attorney's Office identified the suspected peeping tom as 23-year-old...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Magistrate Judge#Triple Threat#Lynn District Court#Massachusetts Trial Court#U S District Court
Black Enterprise

Massachusetts Mayor Under Investigation For Alleged Racist Remarks to Student, ‘You Don’t Talk Like a White Person’

A Massachusetts school committee has launched an investigation into the city’s mayor after she reportedly made a racist comment to a high school student during a civics class. According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle’s insensitive comments were revealed to the Easthampton school committee by a science...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WSAW

Former Marshfield municipal clerk of courts charged with theft

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The former Marshfield municipal clerk of courts was charged Monday with three counts of theft in a business setting. Susan Carlson, 67, retired in 2020. According to City Administrator Steve Barg, Carlson held the position for many years. Upon Carlson’s retirement, Barg said the new Municipal Court Clerk discovered severe discrepancies in the court’s recordkeeping, dating back to at least 2010.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHAV

Grand Jury Indicts 18-Year-Old in Connection with February Shooting Death of Methuen Man

An 18-year-old Lawrence man has been charged with murder and gun crimes in connection with the February shooting of a Methuen man. Yanuel Mejia was indicted by an Essex County grand jury yesterday for murder; carrying a firearm, subsequent offense; and possession of a loaded firearm. He was arrested last night in Lawrence through a cooperative effort by the Essex State Police Detective Unit, Methuen and Lawrence Police detectives.
METHUEN, MA
Boston

Elijah Lewis’s mother charged with first-degree murder for his death

Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was arrested in connection with her son's death in October. Danielle Dauphinais, the mother of Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy whose body was found buried in the woods in Abington last October, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with her son’s death.
MERRIMACK, NH
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy