HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Socastee will soon be whole, now that the emergency repair project for the Enterprise Road bridge has been awarded to a contractor. The Enterprise Road bridge crossing Carolina Bays Parkway (SC 31) in Horry County was damaged on December 14, 2021, when struck by an oversized load hauled by a tractor-trailer. Due to the extent of damage, an extensive design of a repair method had to be developed and followed by bids from potential repair contractors.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 26 DAYS AGO