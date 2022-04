GUILDERLAND, N.Y (WRGB) — A Guilderland middle school custodian has been arrested on a rape charge after police say he had sexual relations with a young female student. On Tuesday, Guilderland Police arrested and charged Raquan D. Dyson, 28, of Guilderland, who worked at Farnsworth Middle School, with rape after police say he allegedly went to the home of a 14-year old student to have sexual relations, and that it was not the first sexual contact between the two.

GUILDERLAND, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO