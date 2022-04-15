ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City Port officials say they want to hire paper mill employees

By Emma Riley
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Port Panama City is joining a growing list of companies offering jobs to local mill workers.

Mill owner Westrock announced last week they’re shutting down the mill on June 6.

During Tuesday’s Port Authority meeting, port officials said they’re helping their customers get products out of the mill while considering their next steps.

Port Deputy Director Damien Bressler said their hearts go out to the families affected and let them know help is available.

Business looking to hire 20 paper mill employees

“We are also making ourselves available to the employees at the mill who are looking for work. I know there are several people in the community that our opening their doors to them, we have several positions open at the port we are very keen to hear from those individuals we will do anything we can to help out,” Bressler said in Tuesday’s meeting.

Bressler said the Port has talked with Panama City and Bay County officials regarding the paper mill property, but those talks are in the very early stages.

WMBB

WMBB

