ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill football player finds her place in male-dominated sport

By Andrea Blanford
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PbRC_0f9p5aTN00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a sunny spring day at Chapel Hill High School and Brooklyn Harker sits on the bleachers, her eyes gazing across the freshly mowed 50-yard line; her mind drifting to the Friday night lights of football season.

"Football has always been a part of me," she said.

The 17-year-old junior who grew up playing the male-dominated sport, making tackles since middle school, landed her spot last fall as a wide receiver and free safety for the Tigers.

"Her ability to play the game of football spoke for itself," said Issac Marsh, Chapel Hill High School's head football coach.

Marsh said the other players on the team quickly embraced Harker, the first female to play football for the school, as one of their teammates.

"When they saw how she ran her routes, how she participated in the drills, they looked at it the same way the coaches did -- she's a football player," he said.

Harker said she had a hard time convincing her mom, Jennifer, to let her try out for the high school team.

"She was like, are you sure you don't want to play field hockey?" Harker recalled.

The pride, however, was uncontained the night Harker started on defense. Jennifer tweeted a photo of her daughter in her Tiger uniform, with the hashtag Go Gridiron Tigers.

"It's not so much about how big you are, I think it's more how much heart you have," said Harker. "As cheesy as that sounds."

Heart for the game is not something Harker is lacking. While her teammates have had her back all season, not everyone has. Negative comments on social media can hurt, but Harker said she tries using them as motivation.

"I guess just being different from the typical football player, there's a lot more pressure to perform well because I feel like if I mess up people are going to try to blame it on me," she said.

Just as she has long looked up to college football players Sarah Fuller and Becca Longo, young aspiring athletes are now looking up to her.

While working the concession stand at a UNC football game with her CHHS teammates last season, a little girl with dreams of one day being a quarterback asked Harker for a picture and some advice.

"I just told her you always have to go 110 percent more than everybody else because you are at that disadvantage," she said. "And I told her always be coachable because you're never going to know everything about what you do. I just think that's something I'm going to remember forever. It was definitely my first time realizing I'm making a difference."

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Intensity up at annual Duke football blue and white game as players look to impress new coach

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The intensity for this year’s Duke football blue and white game was turned up a notch as players looked to impress brand new head coach Mike Elko. “Everybody wanted to put their best foot forward you know,” said Duke sophomore wide receiver Sahmir Hagans. “You only get one first impression so everybody wanted to showcase that they could be the guy.”
DURHAM, NC
Golf Digest

University of North Carolina basketball star Armando Bacot’s DMs are open … for potential golf partners

Last time we saw Armando Bacot, he was being helped off the court in the closing minutes of the men's national championship game after aggravating an injury sustained in the Final Four. The Tar Heels were moments away from coughing up the largest lead in NCAA title game history and suddenly Bacot—and the program’s—future looked murky at best. North Carolina would go on to lose that game, but got good news a few days later when Bacot announced he would be returning to Chapel Hill to finish unfinished business in the fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

Weekly Rewind: E.E. Smith athletes make college decision; Jack Britt’s Ford shines on track, Cape Fear baseball rolling

Two athletes at E.E. Smith High School announced their college decisions ahead of Easter weekend. Jada Priebe, a member of the Golden Bull-ettes’ co-state championship squad in 2020, is set to continue her basketball career at Mount Olive. Abraonna Williams, a track and field and volleyball player at Smith, has decided to make the short trip to Fayetteville State.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Education
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson basketball just lost another assistant coach

Clemson’s head coach Brad Brownell just lost his second assistant coach in the past week as Kareem Richardson will be leaving the team after just one season with the Tigers.  Richardson will be making a move in conference to ACC opponent North Carolina state joining head coach Kevin Keats’ staff. Richardson and former assistant coach who spent five seasons with the Tigers, Antonio Reynolds Dean, whom Georgia hired earlier this week as an assistant coach, are both now gone. Clemson basketball continues to see a handful of players and staff departing as they head into a long offseason of no basketball. For the time being, it looks like assistant coach Dick Bender is the only returning assistant for Brownell and the Tigers. He has spent six seasons with the team Brownell and the team. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game  
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Fuller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 prospect set to visit UNC, talks Tar Heels

With the 2021-22 season officially in the books, recruiting takes center stage for Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff. The Tar Heels are awaiting the decision on 2023 five-star recruit G.G. Jackson and are already getting involved with 2024 propescts. UNC has just a few offers out in the 2024 class but the program has its eyes on several recruits. And one top-five player is set to unofficially visit UNC. Five-star small forward Jason Asemota will unofficially visit UNC and Duke in the coming weeks, he told Jacob Polacheck of Zag’s Blog. He also talked about the interest that UNC has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Football Players#College Football#Unc#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tigers#Chapel Hill High School
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA Today thinks highly of Mack Brown’s Tar Heels in preseason rankings

With Spring practices completed, the countdown until college football season is on. For the UNC football program, they enter an offseason with a big question mark at quarterback. Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell are duking it out for the starting quarterback job to lead the offense and so far, there isn’t a clear winner just yet. But aside from that, the Tar Heels have a revamped offensive line, a talented backfield, and a star at receiver in Josh Downs. There’s going to be some turnover on the roster and new faces but some key recruits in the Mack Brown era will start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

North Carolina’s Leaky Black opts to return for 5th year after NCAA run

North Carolina wing Leaky Black is returning for a fifth year available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing another boost to the Tar Heels after their improbable run to the NCAA championship game. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Black announced his decision to return in a social-media video. The NCAA in October...
NBA
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
57K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy