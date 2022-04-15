Baltimore Police looking for man missing since April 4

Police are looking for a missing man believed to be in Baltimore City.

Richard Christopher Cardona, 28, was last seen on April 4 in Rockville, Md. on April 4.

Cardona is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue Penn State jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cardona is asked to call 443-984-7385 or dial 911.