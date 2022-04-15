ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

Coram man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting of his brother

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A Coram man is facing 25 years to life in prison for fatally shooting his brother.

Dimitri Robert was convicted Thursday for the 2019 murder of his brother Devontay.

Prosecutors say Dimitri Robert blamed his mother for losing custody of his children.

He allegedly told her, "If I can't see my kids -- you are not going to see your kids."

He allegedly killed his brother so his mother could not see her son.

Dimitri Robert is set to be sentenced on May 24.

