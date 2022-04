KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission gave the Mountaineer Trail Network $5,000 this week to help kickstart the 15-county tourism program. The Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority was created by an act of the state Legislature in 2018. It is working on bike- and boat-centered tourism across Barbour, Doddridge, Grant, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Wood counties.

24 DAYS AGO