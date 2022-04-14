ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

This Manhattan Penthouse Lists for a Record Price

elitetraveler.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProperty of the Week: This sky-high home boasts views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline. A new addition to the Manhattan skyline, Hudson Yards is a $25bn neighborhood home to a diverse array of shops and eateries, gardens, cultural institutions and even a hotel. Within this development, 15 Hudson...

elitetraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Listed: For $18.8 million, a Chatham estate that would shatter sales records

If it goes for its $18.8 million price tag, or even a couple million less, High Scatteree would be the most expensive home sale in Chatham. The nine-bed, nine-bath estate (seven full, two half) at 108 Cotchpinicut Road in North Chatham was built as a summer home for the Leeds family of Philadelphia in 1940 in the style of Chatham’s older captain’s houses. There’s been only two owners of the Georgian Revival estate: the Leeds and the current owners, whose parents were walking by one day when they bumped into the original owners and did an off-market transition, said Brian Dougherty of The Private Brokerage at Compass, who has the listing.
CHATHAM, MA
Architectural Digest

Rupert Murdoch Lists a Triplex Penthouse and Another NYC Apartment for $78 Million

Even with its 360-degree views and floor to ceiling windows, the triplex penthouse of New York’s One Madison condo isn’t cutting it for media mogul Rupert Murdoch anymore. According to the Wall Street Journal, less than ten years after having the space custom built to his specifications,News Corp founder Murdoch has listed his penthouse and an additional unit in the building for $78 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
WFMZ-TV Online

Scarlett Johansson 'sells New York penthouse at a loss'

Scarlett Johansson has sold her penthouse in Manhattan at a loss. The 37-year-old actress acquired the two-bedroom, two-bathroom property for $2.1 million in 2008, and she's now sold the penthouse for $1.87 million, according to the New York Post newspaper. Scarlett put the property on the market nearly two years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Fitness#Art#Hudson Yards#Housing List#Leed Certified Gold
mansionglobal.com

A Look at New York’s Gilded Age and Its Lavish Mansions

Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, new wealth began to amass in the U.S., creating the era known as the Gilded Age. Opulence was prevalent, especially in New York society, with industry titans like John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie and the Vanderbilts as the faces of the emerging new money.
REAL ESTATE
Vogue Magazine

The Lambs Club Is Back—Bringing a Bit of Old New York Along With It

It is perhaps a testament to The Lambs Club that, despite the restaurant’s chaotic placement right off of Times Square, its awning still catches your eye the moment you turn the corner on 44th Street. Part of it, sure, is its bright red coloring. But it’s also the recognition that comes with the name: the Stanford White building was once home to the famous theatrical social club of, in the alleged words of George S. Kaufman, “actors trying to be gentlemen,” like Cecile B. DeMille, Fred Astaire, Eugene O'Neill, and Irving Berlin. Even when the club moved on to a new location in Rockefeller Center in the 1950s, a restaurant of the same name remained and took on an illustrious reputation of its own as a lunch spot for the various publishing houses nearby. Simply put: if you’ve lived in Manhattan anytime in the past century, you’ve heard of The Lambs Club—and maybe even been there too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect casually ate lunch at tourist hotspot Katz’s Deli before capture

Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank James casually ate lunch at Manhattan tourist hotspot Katz’s Deli while a huge manhunt was underway and extra police officers roamed the streets of New York City, it has been revealed.Mr James, 62, was on the run for almost 30 hours after allegedly carrying out Tuesday’s terrorist attack on a subway in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn.The suspected terrorist is accused of donning a gas mask on a packed N train travelling northbound and opening a gas canister, before opening fire on passengers as the train pulled into 36 Street station.Ten people were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

The True History Behind Union Station in 'The Gilded Age'

One of the many joys of HBO's The Gilded Age is the opportunity to learn more about a little-known period of history. Through all the conflicts and characters in The Gilded Age, certain tidbits just happen to come from the true history of America’s Gilded Age, a period of turmoil, scandal, and opulence. Some characters, such as Mrs. Astor and Stanford White, are actual historical figures, while others, like the Russells and the Van Rhijns, are fictional.
ENTERTAINMENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Outrageous: Why Aren’t There Dog Cakes in the Hudson Valley?

I can't believe I'm saying this, but why is it so hard to get a cake for your dog in the Hudson Valley?. Let me explain: I don't want a cake for my dog. At least I don't want to want one. I grew up with canine companions my entire life and I never dreamt that I'd consider feeding them anything more than kibble and the occasional treat. But here I am. Maybe my issue is that I couldn't get one even if I wanted one, because try as hard as I can, I can't find a business in the Hudson Valley that makes a cake (not treats, but a cake) for dogs. I know I'm not crazy because the do exist elsewhere in New York. Here are the closest options:
PETS
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan Chase plans 60-story NYC tower as new 'all-electric' HQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a major investment in New York City office space Thursday, with plans to build a 60-story building to be its global headquarters. The tower will be New York City's largest all-electric skyscraper – at 1,388 feet – and will rely on a hydroelectric power source that will be 100% run by renewable energy.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy