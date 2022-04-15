Federic ready to (soft) ball out!

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
There were plenty of familiar faces kick-starting the festivities over the weekend in the season-opening week of the USFL. One of those faces was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter. As the leading signal caller for the New Orleans Breakers, Sloter stepped under center on Sunday and helped lead the...
One of the most beloved British athletes in recent WWE history is Paige, a former NXT champion and overall champion also on the company's main roster, with the unfortunate athlete experiencing a bad neck injury in recent years that has forced her to retire from wrestling, it is unknown if forever or only for a long period of her career.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor softball completed its two-game sweep of Sam Houston Saturday afternoon as the Bears shut out the Bearkats, 7-0, at Getterman Stadium The Bears picked up their eighth shutout this season as Aliyah Binford and Maren Judisch combined to throw a one-hitter. After three-straight groundouts started the game, the Bears capitalized and plated […]
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On his way to a state championship, Gatesville’s Ryan Smiley squatted 815 pounds. That is the equivalent of lifting an adult grizzly bear!. When you think about putting over 800 pounds on your back, it is hard to imagine what would be going through your head.
DJ Khaled was escorted off the court by a security guard and told to return to his courtside seat during Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks Sunday. TMZ Sports shared the hilarious moment when Khaled walked onto the court during a break in the action, grabbed a ball, stood at the top of the key, and took a shot that caught nothing but air.
Jordan Spieth is still frustrated for missing a cut at The Masters. However, it seemed to affect him, as if it motivated him, and Spieth subsequently achieved victory at RBC Heritage. "I've never missed a cut at the Masters before and very rarely had not had a chance to win...
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team lost all three games of their series against Trinity University this weekend 7-14; 2-11; 8-15. In game 1 of the series, the Mountaineers fell to the Tigers 7-14. Leading the offense for Schreiner was Will Vogt who went 4-5 at the plate and...
