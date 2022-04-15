Tomball ISD approves 4% raise for all staff

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday to approve a new 1882 partnership allowing Third Future Schools to operate Mendez Middle School. In December, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said that the State of Texas could take over the AISD board if Mendez Middle School's failing Texas Education Agency (TEA) ratings didn't improve. To avoid consequences from the State and to try to improve Mendez, the board was considering ending a contract with the Texas Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Coalition, or the T-STEM Coalition, a nonprofit that had been managing the in-district charter school.

