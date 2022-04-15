ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Tomball ISD approves 4% raise for all staff

By Kayli Thompson
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
The Tomball ISD board of trustees voted unanimously to approve a 4% raise on the midpoint value for all TISD staff for the 2022-23 fiscal year at the regular meeting...

