LYON COUNTY, Nev. (TCD) -- The body of a missing woman who was reportedly kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month has been found in a remote gravesite. The Churchill County and Lyon County Sheriff's Offices released a joint statement Wednesday, March 30, to announce they located Naomi Irion. According to the statement, on March 29, a tip sent investigators to a "possible gravesite" in a remote area of Churchill County, where they found an adult woman's body. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body was that of Irion the next day.

LYON COUNTY, NV ・ 18 DAYS AGO