A University of Iowa professor will soon explore the swirls on the surface of the moon. Jasper Halekas, associate professor in the UI department of physics and astronomy, is the deputy principal investigator for the project “Lunar Vertex: Exploring the geoscience and space plasma physics.” He was awarded $160,443 from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and NASA, which will pay for the research team’s time working on the Lunar Vertez mission.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO