Court denies appeal for suspect in 2018 murder

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied an appeal and will uphold its decision to try and convict Louisa Reyes as an adult for the 2018 murder of Fred Boote , Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said on Thursday.

Reyes’ sentence of 40 years to life in prison was also confirmed in the same announcement from the court.

“This decision upholds our office’s determination to charge and convict Reyes as an adult for the brutal and senseless murder she set in motion,” stated Sanguedolce.

On September 14, 2018, Reyes and Reynaldo Mercado devised a plan to break into a home at 14 Donald Court in Wilkes-Barre, officials say. The home belonged to Fred Boote, and the two plannned to trick Boote into thinking Reyes needed his help, according to court papers.

During the break-in an attack ensued, leading Reyes to grab a knife from the kitchen, which Mercado used to stab Boote 58 times, according to officials. After which, Reyes and Mercado then burned Boote’s body and fled to New Jersey where police apprehended them, the press release reads.

Tracy Rollins pre-trial hearing in death of Rebecca Landrith

According to the D.A., Reyes entered a guilty plea to second-degree criminal homicide and was sentenced on November 19, 2020, one day after Mercado was convicted of first-degree murder.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected Reyes’ argument that she had not been the mastermind of the crime. However, the court says it found her sentence appropriate given the fact that she knew Boote, targeted him, decoyed him and retrieved the murder weapon he was killed with.

“Our deepest sympathies remain with the entire Boote family and we will continue to fight for them until every appeal is exhausted. Our offie’s commitment to justice, the victim, and his family does not end when the jury’s verdict is announced,” Sanguedolce said.

The Superior Court upheld the decision to try her as an adult, saying she has a moderate to high risk of future violent behavior, not able to be rehabilitated. Reyes also attempted to conceal the crime and mislead police, officials say.

