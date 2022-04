MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A shooting at the Cedar Creek Marina left one man dead and another injured, according to authorities. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said at 5 a.m. Wednesday, a person called 911 from the Marina and said he had been shot. The man on the phone added that there was another individual who had been shot in a camper at the Marina.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO