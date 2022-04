Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer, Dewey, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 16:50:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning before 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse zones. .Heavy rains combined with frozen soils may result in river flooding along the Black River. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Black River at Black River Falls. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County line. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 41.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 47.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JACKSON COUNTY, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO