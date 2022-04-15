ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor County, TX

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wilbarger by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Childress, Clay, Collingsworth, Cottle, Foard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Childress; Clay; Collingsworth; Cottle; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 53 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CALLAHAN CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE EASTLAND FOARD HARDEMAN HASKELL JACK KNOX MONTAGUE PALO PINTO SHACKELFORD STEPHENS THROCKMORTON WICHITA WILBARGER YOUNG
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Foard County, TX
County
Baylor County, TX
County
Hardeman County, TX
County
Wilbarger County, TX
County
Knox County, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Jim Wells, La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND INLAND COASTAL BEND RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED * TIMING...Tuesday from 11 AM until 7 PM. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch#Baylor
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA...SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWESTERN IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Fire weather zones 001, 012, 020, and031. In Nebraska...Fire weather zones 013 and 014. In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT Saturday. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Real, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Dimmit; Edwards; Frio; Kinney; Maverick; Real; Uvalde; Val Verde; Zavala CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEST OF A LINE FROM ROCKSPRINGS TO PEARSALL ON TUESDAY .Winds are decreasing across the Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande Plains allowing the Red Flag Warning to expire. However, humidities will not recover much overnight. Winds will increase again with northwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on Tuesday. Minimum humidities of 15 to 20 percent are also expected. As a result, a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Tuesday afternoon. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EDWARDS PLATEAU AND RIO GRANDE PLAINS FOR TODAY * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
DIMMIT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bradley and Drew Counties through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Green Hill, or near Warren, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello... Wilmar Green Hill... Ladelle Prairie Grove... Jerome Baxter... New Hope in Drew County Enon... Collins Valley... Sumpter Lacey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knox; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND...SOUTHERN ASHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 610 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fredericktown, or 7 miles northwest of Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Mount Vernon, Loudonville, Fredericktown, Bellville, Waterford, Butler, Perrysville, Lucas, Mifflin and North Liberty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Claiborne; Grainger; Hancock; Knox; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Claiborne, north central Knox, northwestern Hancock, Union, northwestern Grainger and southwestern Lee Counties through 230 PM EDT At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Plainview, or 9 miles southwest of Maynardville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Maynardville, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Plainview, Harrogate, Halls, Luttrell, Springdale and Lone Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition...water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.3 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday morning and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy