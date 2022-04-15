ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

Rowan University holds Education Expo for school districts to recruit new teachers

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D88wd_0f9p2aVa00

Nearly half of the public schools across the United States are hiring, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics.

Rowan University is hoping to help fill that void with students who are getting ready to graduate. The school held a recruitment event on Thursday.

“This is probably one of the biggest hiring years we’ve had in quite some time,” says Elizabeth Scott, director of human resources at the Burlington Township School District.

Burlington is one of 80 school districts that was represented at the Education Expo at Rowan University hoping to fill vacancies.

“We have been recruiting heavily and we still haven’t been able to fill all our positions. So it’s my hope today that I’ll be able to find some of those hard-to-find certifications,” Scott says.

School districts from as far away as Virginia came to the expo.

"We have a number of teachers who have retired, so in addition to teacher shortages they were facing, it's been exacerbated by the pandemic and people are leaving the field and we need to build that pipeline,” says Gaetane Jean-Marie, dean of Rowan University College of Education.

News 12 New Jersey spoke to some Rowan seniors who plan to become teachers about the lessons they learned during the pandemic that they plan to take with them in their careers.

"We have to put a major emphasis on social and emotional learning and development. Things such as the ‘Invisible Backpack Theory’ such as we don't necessarily know what's going on in our students’ lives at home and we have to be able to accommodate for that and we have to be able to provide the necessary resources and instruction,” says senior Frank Gurcsik.

"As a teacher, there's a lot of changes always ongoing and I think that it's important to know how to adjust, know how to differentiate and just know how to honestly just be there through the changes for students that they'll experience every day,” says senior Nicole Cocco.

Rowan says they're getting ready to graduate 500 education students in both undergrad and graduate programs.

Comments / 1

Related
Davenport Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced $506,084 in annual awards that will prepare K-12 teachers in 136 school districts and nonpublic schools to teach computer science

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards are part of a broad commitment to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools across Iowa. In 2020, Gov. Reynolds proposed and the Legislature passed House File 2629 requiring K-12 schools to offer...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, NJ
State
Virginia State
Burlington, NJ
Education
KTUL

Education bills to have big impact on teachers and schooling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It was a big day for education-related bills at the Capitol on Wednesday. Many passed that would have a big impact on teachers and schooling. "Can this body stop pitting men and women who want to serve our kids against each other?" said Sen. Adam Pugh, R - District 41.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 12

Bridgeport mom mourns son who died from fentanyl overdose last year

Hortensia Rengifo says she is still coming to terms with the tragic death of her son, one of several people killed by what police describe as an especially dangerous batch of fentanyl last year. Rafael Casasnovas was 32 when he died. Rengifo, a pediatric nurse, says she made the "gut-wrenching...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College#Recruiting#School Districts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News 12

Police: Lost child found on Bronx street

Police say a lost child was found on a Bronx street Friday morning. The child was found around 6:40 a.m. at East 148th Street and Brook Avenue. Police say officers canvassed the area with the child to find a parent or guardian. The child was ultimately taken to NYC Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy