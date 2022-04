With the third overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, the Washington Mystics selected Shakira Austin from Ole Miss. Austin who grew up in Maryland and went to Riverdale Baptist was someone head coach Mike Thibault had his eye on, even trading the top pick --- which they won in the draft lottery back in December to the Atlanta Dream for the number three and 14th pick.

