Emergency responders rescue worker trapped in trench Thursday evening

BRAINTREE (CBS) – A tree worker was seriously injured after he fell from a bucket truck in Braintree Friday afternoon. The man was trimming trees on Mayflower Road when he was tossed from the bucket due to equipment failure. The man in his 30s was pinned to the ground by the bucket after he fell. A tree worker was rescued after getting pinned under a bucket truck in Braintree (WBZ-TV) Firefighters put wood under the bucket to take the pressure off the victim who had serious lower body injuries. They then dug him out from underneath to make the rescue. Braintree firefighters rescued a man who was trapped under bucket truck (Image credit Braintree Fire) He was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. OSHA and Braintree Police are investigating.

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO