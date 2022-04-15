ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jack Newton, who lost a British Open playoff, dies at 72

By DENNIS PASSA AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIvtT_0f9p1LZQ00

Jack Newton, who lost to Tom Watson in a 1975 British Open playoff and tied for second behind Seve Ballesteros at the 1980 Masters before his professional golf career ended in a near-fatal aircraft propeller accident, has died. He was 72.

Newton, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, died early Friday due to “health complications,” his family said in a statement.

"(He) was a fearless competitor and iconic Australian, blazing a formidable trail during his professional golfing career," his family added. “He fought back from tremendous adversity as only he could."

Newton won the U.S. PGA Tour's Buick Open in 1978 and the Australian Open in 1979 and three tournaments in Europe before his career —- and nearly his life — ended when he walked into the propeller of a small plane he was about to board at Sydney airport on July 24, 1983.

His right arm was severed, he lost sight in his right eye and also sustained severe injuries to his abdomen. Doctors gave him only a 50-50 chance of surviving, and he spent nearly two months in intensive care and required lengthy rehabilitation from his injuries.

“Things weren’t looking too good for me. I knew that from the priest walking around my (hospital) bed,” Newton said later. He was 33 at the time of the accident.

Despite his near-death experience, Newton and his jovial personality returned to public life. He became a popular television, radio and newspaper golf commentator, golf course designer and chairman of the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for golf’s up-and-coming players in Australia.

The foundation’s annual tournament attracted a who’s who of celebrities and pro golfers in Australia, most of whom dressed up in outlandish costumes as encouraged each year by Newton.

Not to be denied from playing the game he loved, he taught himself to play golf one-handed, swinging the club with his left hand in a right-handed stance. He regularly had scores in the mid-80s for 18 holes. That translates to a handicap of about 12 or 14, one that most able-bodied amateur players would aspire to.

Newton turned professional in 1971 on the European Tour and won his first event, the Dutch Open, the following year. A week later, he won another tournament at Fulford, England and, in 1974, the tour’s match play championship.

The Australian’s playoff loss in the 1975 British Open at Carnoustie came after Watson had a few rather fortuitous shots. A wire fence kept Watson’s ball in bounds on the eighth hole and the American chipped for eagle at the 14th to claim the Claret Jug by a shot over Newton.

“I always felt that if I came into a major with some good form, then I could be dangerous,” Newton had said. “That’s the way I played golf. Once I got my tail up I wasn’t afraid of anybody.”

Australian golfer Greg Chalmers said on Twitter: “Every journey starts somewhere, mine was in golf tournaments under the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation." Fellow Aussie pro James Nitties said: “Jack Newton not only an amazing golfer but what he and his family did for charity and junior golf in Australia was truly amazing.”

PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman praised Newton’s impact on the game Down Under.

“Jack has been such an influential figure in Australian golf and his contribution and legacy will live on for many decades to come,” Kirkman said. “He was as tough off the course as he was on it. Yet underlying everything was his deep passion for the game of golf and the positive impact it could have on people’s lives, particularly young people."

Newton is survived by his wife, Jackie, and two children, Kristie and Clint, and six grandchildren.

Kristie was a pro golfer and Clint Newton, who was born in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, played rugby league in Australia and Britain and represented the United States at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

“His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate," his family said in the statement.

———

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; queen absent

LONDON -- Senior British royals including Prince William and his wife Kate have attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II, who has been experiencing mobility problems, did not attend the service at St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, a fixture in the royals’ calendar.
U.K.
The Independent

British base jumper dies after parachute fails to open on holiday in France

A British base jumper has died after his parachute failed to open on time as he was practising the extreme sport while on holiday with friends in the south of France.The 34-year-old man died from his injuries at Grenoble University Hospital after Tuesday’s accident, according to the Le Dauphine Libere newspaper.The local paper reported that he had been on holiday with three friends in Millau, Aveyron.On their way back from a day out on Tuesday, the group decided to stop by the village of Chatelus in Isere to jump off the Bournillon cliff in Bourne gorge.One of the man’s friends...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
FOX Sports

Was Tiger Woods' first round at the Masters his greatest feat?

Tiger Woods is responsible for many of the most unforgettable moments in golf history. There was his first Masters in 1997, when a 21-year-old Woods set the course record. Or the 2000 U.S. Open, when Woods won by a 15-stroke margin that remains the greatest for any major. Or the 2001 Masters, when he completed the "Tiger Slam" and became the first golfer to simultaneously hold all four major titles.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Oliver Fisher: "Mister 59, it's a great feeling"

As part of the European Tour Group’s 50th anniversary celebrations, we remember Oliver Fisher’s piece of unmatched history when he shot the first ever 59 on the DP World Tour. It took 46 years and over 690,000 rounds of golf but on Friday, September 21, 2018, the Tour finally had its Mr 59 – Oliver Fisher.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Course#Golf Ball#The U S Pga Tour#Buick Open
Tennis World Usa

DP Tour, a timeline from 1972 until the 2022

The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of the European Tour, now known as the DP World Tour, and official website continues to mark the special milestone by reviewing some of the major moments and accolades during the Tour’s advancement. DP Tour, timeline. Following a 20-year battle to revolutionise...
GOLF
Golf Digest

The Mustache rises: Erik van Rooyen battles wind, rises on the RBC Heritage leader board

HILTON HEAD ISLAND -- Once in a while, just for the heck of it and usually on a low-key afternoon like the one that settled upon Harbour Town Golf Links Friday, you'll find yourself asking someone like Matt Kuchar what he thinks of Erik van Rooyen's mustache. Not because they have any special connection, but just because van Rooyen's mustache is on your mind, and Kuchar happens to be standing in front of a microphone and looking approachable. And you'll get a quote like this:
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: 1st Photos Of The Couple In Europe Ahead of Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got down to business after they arrived in Europe ahead the Invictus Games over the weekend. In a rare public outing, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex were spotted attending a special reception for the international sporting event in The Hague, the Netherlands on Friday (April 15). They also made an appearance at a welcome event for athletes from the United States and Ukraine hosted by The Hague’s US Embassy.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Duchess Meghan steps out in all-white as she joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan appeared on the international stage together Friday for the first time since stepping down from their senior royal roles two years ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a welcome reception in The Hague, the Netherlands, to kick off the 2022 Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members that Harry launched eight years ago.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

612K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy